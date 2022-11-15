Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys have played without star running back Ezekiel Elliott in their past two games as Elliott has recovered from a knee injury. It hasn't seemed to matter. Fourth-year running back Tony Pollard has looked like a star in an expanded role, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns ...
Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out
Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem
The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains
The Cowboys never had interest in signing veteran star Ndamukong Suh, who lands with the Eagles. Why not?
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The NFC throne could be up for grabs as the Dallas Cowboys will look to avenge last weekend’s loss as they go to battle with the Minnesota Vikings. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Dak Prescott’s brother has critical message for Skip Bayless
Skip Bayless has alienated plenty of pro athletes with some of his commentary, and the brother of one has had enough of Bayless’ takes. Dak Prescott’s brother Tad called out Bayless on social media Friday, criticizing the FS1 commentator for some of his more questionable remarks. Prescott trashed Bayless for his criticism of quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson while simultaneously praising Baker Mayfield, who has struggled to find consistent success in the NFL.
Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays
While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
What's up with Roethlisberger's criticism of Kenny Pickett?
Ben Roethlisberger criticized Kenny Pickett’s performance against the New Orleans Saints on the latest edition of his podcast, as the Steelers great continues to critique his successor.
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
DeMarcus Lawrence drops injury truth bomb that won’t please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done. Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown,...
Vikings Down to Nubbins at CB
In the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have lost two starting cornerbacks to injury — one at Washington, the other in Buffalo. Patrick Peterson stands tall, but after the veteran, rookie Andrew Booth will start versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans was ruled...
