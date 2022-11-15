Read full article on original website
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
NFL Draft Profile: Warren McClendon, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit. The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Eagles | Week 11
On Sunday afternoon, it's time to find out if the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) have really turned things around after last week's win as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are riding high following last week's triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. On the flip...
Five Giants Players To Watch In Week 11
The New York Giants are fresh off a 24-16 win at home against the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sitting at 7-2, the Giants have reached one step closer to tying the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders snapped their undefeated record on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
NFL players Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod wearing cleats honoring slain Virginia football players
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Rodney McLeod will honor the lives of the three
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Game Prediction
After back-to-back road games, the Chargers return to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 with the Chiefs coming to town for the second of two meetings this season. The Chargers suffered two more season-ending injuries to the defensive line over the past week with Christian Covington going down with a pec injury and Otito Ogbonnia with a patella tendon rupture.
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Raiders Rematch
The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of their rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the Raiders will come to Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos hope to snap an ignominious five-game losing streak to their bitter division rival. On Saturday, the Broncos announced a flurry...
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
