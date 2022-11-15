ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
Treece, Buffaloe see bright future with new COU terminal

A former Columbia mayor describes Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) $23-million new terminal as a six-year project that culminated with the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony and first flight. Former Mayor Brian Treece is proud of this project. “It’s really due to no small part to the partnership between local, state and...
