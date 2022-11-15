Read full article on original website
Servicemembers network with local businesses at annual luncheon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s business and military communities came together Friday for the annual Military relations council luncheon. The Topeka Chamber sponsored the event intending to bring people together to show what support is available for veterans transitioning to civilian life and what those veterans have to offer employers.
Innovation, entrepreneurship focus of new GO Topeka, Washburn partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Innovation and entrepreneurship will be the focus of a new partnership between GO Topeka and Washburn University. On Thursday, Nov. 17, GO Topeka joined Washburn University to announce that a new Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership Agreement has been signed. “Strengthening our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem is...
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from the 501 Topeka School District met college recruiters during a career fair on Friday. Topeka Public Schools hosted their annual College Fine Arts Fair at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC). The fair featured over 30 different colleges from as far...
Fidelity Bank celebrates 100 years, unveils renovations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank celebrated a century of operations. Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. cut the ribbon on renovations at its 21st St. location, just a hundred years after acquiring its first location at 6th and Kansas. Fidelity Bank President/CEO Allan Towle says he’s proud to...
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
Safe Kids Kansas highlights importance of safety on National Injury Prevention Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was the day to shed some light on injury prevention, but Safe Kids Kansas also decided to make the safety fun for the kids. With November 18th also being National Injury Prevention Day, it was a perfect opportunity to ensure that people of all ages remember to stay safe, especially children, while also making sure they are taught how to use everyday safety products like helmets to prevent serious injuries.
Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community leaders and professionals got a behind-the-scenes look at what’s involved in being a school principal during an annual event on Thursday morning. The Topeka Public Schools’ “Principal for a Day” program attracted legislators, community leaders and professionals from across Shawnee County....
Safe Kids Kansas hosts event for National Injury Prevention Day at the Topeka Public Library
Fort Riley holds German and Italian remembrance ceremony
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser this weekend will benefit Ukrainian families living in the Topeka community. Kansans United for Ukrainians will sponsor a holiday “Pass it On” sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at “The Farm,” located at 8049 S.W. Huntoon.
13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to...
Amid reports of patients rationing insulin, doctors raise awareness of community resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people with diabetes are taking less insulin than they need, or skipping doses all together. Dr. Susan Brian, an endocrinologist with Cotton O’Neil Diabetes and Endocrinology Center in Topeka, says insulin rationing is very real. “It is tragic in the hospital what we see,”...
TFI hosts Giving Tree to ensure foster care children get Christmas presents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Family Initiative (TFI) is on a mission to give children in foster care gifts for the holiday season, and TFI needs some help!. TFI will host a Giving Tree for the community to donate presents for kids in the foster care system. The non-profit organization asks that anyone who wants to donate drop all the unwrapped gifts by Wednesday, November 30, at a local TFI office. The Topeka office is located downtown at 217 SE 4th St.
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka. Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Salvation Army Food Distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army is gearing up for Thanksgiving. The organization handed out 200 free turkeys Thursday to pre-approved families. Volunteers also handed out boxed meals in place of the sit-down meal the Salvation Army usually hosts. The Salvation Army says the distribution comes at a crucial time.
Evergy warns customers of utility scam tactics, attempts to raise awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers of new utility scam tactics and continues to raise awareness on Utility Scam Awareness Day. Evergy says it will join more than 100 utility companies throughout the continent to recognize the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, which is part of International Fraud Awareness Week.
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner almost set for 55th year providing meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again teaming up with Topeka Fire Stations to collect non-perishable food donations. Canned beans, potatoes, and sugar are among the many items welcomed. Cash donations are also welcome to cover perishable items for the dinner, they can be made at...
