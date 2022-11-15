For Carlisle Martin, a dance-obsessed girl growing up with her mother in Ohio, an annual fortnight with her father and his boyfriend in their Greenwich Village home exuded impossible glamour. Stepping through Robert and James’s front door was her “favourite entrance to perform”, and life within – full of art, beauty and flatteringly age-inappropriate conversation – felt like a ballet. Then, one summer in her early 20s, Carlisle found herself banished from their world.

