Unwanted and drunk, dating app visitor arrested with gun: North Royalton Police Blotter

Three men accused of stealing rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one arrested, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three men are accused of stealing three rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday, police say. The incident happened at 3 p.m. Friday at Avis Car Rental on Maplewood Avenue, just north of Interstate 480, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Investigators learned that three...
Facebook hacker threatens woman; two loose dogs knock woman to the ground: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, extortion: Sheldon Road. Someone hacked into a Sheldon woman’s Facebook account, tried to extort money from her and threatened to kill her and her son. The woman reported the crime at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7. The hacker changed the...
Dissatisfied customer boxes delivery truck in her driveway: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A delivery driver with a Penske box truck reported that he’d dropped off items at a customer’s house at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 10, and now the resident was refusing to let him leave, boxing him in with her Honda Odyssey. At this point, the original call of a...
Teens are suspects in park restroom vandalism: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, a city service department employee reported damage to restrooms at Tri-City Park, specifically that soap dispensers had been torn from the wall and mirrors broken, leaving glass on the floor. Possible suspects were four high school-aged kids -- two boys and two girls -- who...
Officers find loaded handgun in drunk man’s car after crash: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Nov. 7 at 2:43 p.m. a Marshall’s employee reported having a shoplifter at the store. When officers arrived, they recognized the man from previous shoplifting incidents. The 63-year-old Cleveland man admitted to the theft and was arrested. Weapons, West 220th Street. On Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. an...
Bored boy, 13, calls in false report of shooting: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Making a false alarm: Washington Boulevard. At 10:55 p.m. Nov. 12, police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard on a report of a male being shot. Officers soon after learned that the 911 call had been made by a boy, 13. The boy admitted making the call out of boredom.
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar: Berea Police Blotter
Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front St. A bartender at The Hydrant approached a police cruiser parked near...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
Someone cancels woman’s checks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police arrest 2 men for breaking into SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after police said they tried to break into SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning. Police responded to the mall around 1:44 a.m. after the alarm was activated. When officers arrived, Strongsville Police Lt. Michael Campbell said they found a smashed glass door...
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
Fleeing suspect crashes car: Olmsted Township Police Blotter
An officer clocked a speeding car going 64 mph in a 35 mph zone. When police tried to stop it, the motorist kept driving and accelerated. Police followed the driver, who ultimately crashed in North Olmsted. The man was detained and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing....
Resident hears gunshots: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 10:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a resident reported hearing several gunshots. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the source. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Disturbance: Osborn Road. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7, a resident reported that construction had started prior to 8 a.m. An...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
Man fatally shot while leaving store on East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot and killed while leaving a liquor store east of downtown in the city’s Central neighborhood Thursday. Dontae Malone, 27, had just left the 28th Street Supermarket and Liquor Store, 2712 Cedar Ave., at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot several times, Cleveland police said.
cleveland19.com
Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
Shooting at Euclid Amazon facility: I-Team
“We just had a gun fired in the building,” an employee told dispatchers.
Euclid Dollar Tree employee says boss forced him to help co-worker during fight and ended up shot, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An employee of a Dollar Tree in Euclid who was shot by a suspected shoplifter sued the nationwide chain, saying his supervisor forced him to intervene in a fight outside the store that led to the shooting. Marson Wilson’s lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland last...
