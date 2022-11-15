Read full article on original website
Dissatisfied customer boxes delivery truck in her driveway: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A delivery driver with a Penske box truck reported that he’d dropped off items at a customer’s house at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 10, and now the resident was refusing to let him leave, boxing him in with her Honda Odyssey. At this point, the original call of a...
Three men accused of stealing rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one arrested, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three men are accused of stealing three rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday, police say. The incident happened at 3 p.m. Friday at Avis Car Rental on Maplewood Avenue, just north of Interstate 480, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Investigators learned that three...
Facebook hacker threatens woman; two loose dogs knock woman to the ground: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, extortion: Sheldon Road. Someone hacked into a Sheldon woman’s Facebook account, tried to extort money from her and threatened to kill her and her son. The woman reported the crime at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7. The hacker changed the...
Teens are suspects in park restroom vandalism: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, a city service department employee reported damage to restrooms at Tri-City Park, specifically that soap dispensers had been torn from the wall and mirrors broken, leaving glass on the floor. Possible suspects were four high school-aged kids -- two boys and two girls -- who...
Truck belonging to man who drove to hospital with stab wound found to contain 11 bags of raw marijuana: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicion: Severance Circle. At 5 a.m. Nov. 12, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital, 10 Severance Circle, where a man was being treated for a stab wound in his arm. When an officer arrived, he found nurses in a room with blood on the floor and sheets. The man, however, was not there. The nurses told police the man had been transported to MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland.
Elyria man dies in crash on Interstate 90, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man died in a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 90, Elyria police said. Zackery C. Cassidy, 33, died in the crash that happened about 3 p.m. on I-90 westbound at the Black River Bridge overpass, Elyria police said. Officers responded and found a grey 2007 Ford...
Trespassing suspect peers into Shaker Heights homes, tries to open doors, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man caught trespassing through yards and trying to get into homes is on the loose, Shaker Heights Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect. These incidents have been happening in the Boulevard neighborhood, according to police. Police said surveillance cameras caught him...
Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News. The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was responding to...
Someone cancels woman’s checks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar: Berea Police Blotter
Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front St. A bartender at The Hydrant approached a police cruiser parked near...
Fleeing suspect crashes car: Olmsted Township Police Blotter
An officer clocked a speeding car going 64 mph in a 35 mph zone. When police tried to stop it, the motorist kept driving and accelerated. Police followed the driver, who ultimately crashed in North Olmsted. The man was detained and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing....
Resident hears gunshots: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 10:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a resident reported hearing several gunshots. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the source. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Disturbance: Osborn Road. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7, a resident reported that construction had started prior to 8 a.m. An...
Snow squalls, icy streets wreak havoc on morning rush hour: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crashes, excessive speed for conditions, assured clear distance: numerous locations. A limited but sudden snowstorm contributed to at least seven car accidents recorded within three hours in Pepper Pike during morning rush hour Nov. 17 and sending two people to the hospital. Beginning around 6:15 a.m., police responded to...
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
UPS facility broken into; 24 trucks raided of deliveries: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A burglary was reported at UPS Nov. 14 in which an undetermined number of suspects broke into the facility and went through packages on 24 delivery trucks. A broken window appeared to be the point of entry in the crime that occurred over the weekend. High-priced electronics were believed to...
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
Man fatally shot while leaving store on East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot and killed while leaving a liquor store east of downtown in the city’s Central neighborhood Thursday. Dontae Malone, 27, had just left the 28th Street Supermarket and Liquor Store, 2712 Cedar Ave., at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot several times, Cleveland police said.
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
Suspects arrested after break-in at SouthPark Mall: Police
Strongsville police are investigating after a break-in at the SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning.
