Clemson takes College Football Playoff spot in latest bowl projections

By Erick Smith, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Just when there was some sort of sense to the playoff race, college football had to go full college football and bring chaos to the equation. Gone is the straightforward path where the winners of the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12  take the four spots in the semifinals and new calculations must be made.

There's some business before we get there. These bowl predictions are based on what the committee will do on Dec. 4. It is not based on an evaluation of which teams are better.

So then, who moves into this week's projected field with Oregon falling out after its loss to Washington ? Three places look set with SEC and Big Ten champions along with TCU from the Big 12.

There are four obvious contenders for the final spot. Two are not going to be at their respective conference title games, meaning the Michigan-Ohio State loser and Tennessee are hoping to be a rare second team from one league.

We've seen the SEC twice and ACC once – in a COVID season with Notre Dame in the league – accomplish this feat. However, in all three instances, their spots were opened up because at least two of the other Power Five leagues had two-loss champions.

The other two contenders are Southern California from the Pac-12 and the ACC champion. Let's take the Trojans first. Their final three-game stretch of UCLA, Notre Dame and either likely Oregon or Utah in the Pac-12 title game appears too difficult to navigate for a team that has cracks in tis defense and has beaten just one team – Oregon State – with legitimate pulse.

Which brings us to either Clemson or North Carolina. The ACC championship game clash could provide the springboard for both teams whose only blemish is a loss to Notre Dame. The winner could be in the same position as 25 one-loss champions from the Power Five in the eight previous years of the playoff. In those instances, 22 made the playoff. The three that missed – TCU and Baylor in 2014 and Ohio State in 2018 – all had places taken by other one-loss champions or an unbeaten Notre Dame.

No one-loss champion has been knocked out by a one-loss, non-champion. With that in mind, Clemson has the best chance to make the field, though that certainly would ignite a controversial debate should the scenario unfold.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson takes College Football Playoff spot in latest bowl projections

Comments / 63

Joe Himchak
4d ago

Clemson in over a one loss Tennessee or Michigan/Ohio State loser would be a joke. ACC is barely a notch above American. They got buried by 3 loss ND who barely beat Navy the next week

Reply(2)
17
Marty Heatherly
4d ago

Seems to me Who ever is predicting The Playoffs is a big Clemson fan but the Tigers ain't going to make it

Reply(4)
13
Roger Perkins
4d ago

wow, this is a mess, so what about Georgia, they should be in the mix and what if LSU was too win out and take the SEC championship ? it could get even worse, you gotta love college football !

Reply(2)
5
