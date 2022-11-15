The Pac-12 Championship game came into more focus on Saturday after the USC Trojans, narrowly, narrowly defeated crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45, to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game while eliminating the Bruins. Oregon did themselves a huge favor as well by defeating the Utah Utes, 20-17, to keep their title hopes alive heading into Corvallis for a big one against the Beavers. Washington remains in the mix as well after blowing out the Buffs on Saturday, and they’ll need to take care of business in the Apple Cup in order to have a shot at the Rose Bowl. Elsewhere, Cal pulled...

OREGON STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO