ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the 2024 All-Star game would be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington. "Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO