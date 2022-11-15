Read full article on original website
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
WEAR
NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
University of Florida
Can We Eradicate Invasive Species?
I recently attended an invasive species conference, and this topic came up. It seems strange that it would but those who work in the invasive species world have this in the back of our heads a lot. I mean in a lot of cases we do not bring the word up when making presentations, what some call “the E word”, because we feel in the back of our heads, we will never eradicate them, and we should not lead people on that we might. Lionfish management is a good example. Everyone is aware that eradication is probably not an option and so we refrain from using the term when discussing this species.
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Thanksgiving Closures, Sanitation Collection Schedule Changes
City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Thursday City Sanitation customers will receive service on Friday, Nov. 25. Additional Info...
Brewton, home of Award Winning Christian author and television host Laine Lawson Craft
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — From the tea room of her historic Brewton, Alabama home, Laine Lawson Craft writes books and produces her Christian podcast, ‘Livin’ Lively with Laine.’How she got here is a journey she never imagined. “Most of my life, Rose Ann, I was was self condemned. I knew I wasn’t good enough. There […]
WEAR
The Choral Society of Pensacola Presents Christmas Messiah - Dec. 2 & 3
After a two-year hiatus, the Choral Society of Pensacola returns to Handel’s beloved masterpiece Messiah for its annual holiday concert. Hosted by the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, the Society’s 100-voice chorus will perform with organ and chamber orchestra under the direction of artistic director Peter Steenblik. In addition, the concert will showcase four of Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists as soloists: Hayley Abramowitz, Kayla Nanto, Randy Ho, and Scott Lee. The Choral Society will present two performances of Christmas Messiah in the Cathedral’s beautiful sanctuary (1212 E. Moreno St.), one on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm and one on Saturday, December 3 at noon.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL
Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
click orlando
No place like dome: $1.3M hurricane-resistant home hits market in Florida Panhandle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a Florida couple’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan, they eventually came to a well-rounded solution. Featured this week on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a unique dome home built on the Pensacola waterfront by Bill and Margo Magenheimer is back up for sale, re-listed in July by Avast Realty Agent Bill Dyess at a current asking price of $1.3 million.
wuwf.org
Belmont DeVilliers Heritage Festival celebrates the past and future of historic Black neighborhood
The Belmont-DeVilliers Neighborhood Association wants to preserve the community’s cultural heritage, while also embracing its evolution. This weekend, they’re hosting an inaugural festival that celebrates the historic African-American neighborhood. “Actually, we’re piggy-backing on top of a lot of efforts that happened in years past to just make sure...
Man shot on W. Michigan Avenue in Pensacola
A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Pensacola.
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Pensacola woman punched in the face, has bleach poured on her, 1 arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly punching a woman in the face and pouring bleach on her in June, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Ricko Eugene Jenkins, 35, was charged with obstructing justice and aggravated battery, on Nov. 15. On June 19, 2022, deputies said they […]
Fort Morgan pier named after longtime Baldwin County lawmaker
For decades state representative Steve McMillan worked tirelessly to make Baldwin County the best it could be. Sadly, he passed away earlier this year but his legacy will live on.
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, […]
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD experiencing phone outages
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is currently experiencing phone outages for non-emergency calls into the department. The emergency 911 number is still working, according to police officials. If you need to reach the department during this outage, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff office non-emergency number...
WEAR
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
