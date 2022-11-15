Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
WRBI Radio
Batesville native Bedel receives Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award
Indianapolis, IN — Batesville native and Indiana Destination Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel received the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award on Wednesday at the Indiana Chamber’s 33rd Annual Awards Dinner. The Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award honors state officials leading the charge in bolstering Indiana’s...
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
WRBI Radio
CROP Walk donations shatter previous year’s amount
Batesville, IN — The final tally for the Ripley County CROP Walk to fight hunger, which was held in early October, shattered last year’s amount. A total of $17,208.12 was raised this year, compared to $7,321.70 in 2021. Organizers believe the huge bounce in monetary donations can be...
1017thepoint.com
PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR LEE HEARING
(Richmond, IN)--Preparations are underway for an upcoming hearing for the man charged with shooting and ultimately killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Phillip Lee is due in a Wayne County courtroom on Wednesday of next week. That hearing will be a standard initial hearing and, according to Odyssey online court records, will include a hearing on correspondence from Lee. A transport order for Lee has also been entered. He’s currently in a state prison near Kokomo.
Hogsett blames pandemic setbacks for third election try
When he first ran for mayor in 2015, Joe Hogsett said, if elected, he would serve only two terms. Tuesday night, Hogsett announced he was seeking a third term as Indianapolis mayor.
WRBI Radio
Joyce E. Burns, 83 of Columbus
Joyce E. Burns, of Columbus, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana at the age of 83. She was born on May 14, 1939 in Indianapolis, the third of six children, to William R. and Margie L. (Sharer) Cannon. She spent her childhood in Indianapolis. Looking for a better life for his family, her father moved the family to Letts, in February 1950. She was a 1957 graduate of Sandcreek High School. Her siblings are William and Ronald (both deceased), Barbara Humpert of Columbus, Virginia Lawrence, Greensburg, and Jeri Cannon of Columbus. Joyce married Glenn G. Hodson, a dairy farmer from Letts, in November 1957. They had five children, Vanessa Hodson (Jackie Meinders) of Columbus; Christine (Butch) Owens of Dalhart, Texas; Edward (Janet) Hodson of Greensburg; Douglas (Angie) Hodson of Dalhart, Texas; Loren (Marianne) Hodson of Fort Worth, Texas. After Glenn passed away in September 1990, she married Jerry Burns of Columbus in December 1994 and he survives. Joyce loved to be the center of attention, the life of the party, the star of the show! Her God-given talent was playing the piano by ear. Her entire family was musical: pianos, trombones, violins, banjos, and trumpets. Early family get-together were a noisy jam-fest! She mostly enjoyed playing gospel music, first at the Methodist Church in Letts, then with gospel groups with Glenn, and for churches and nursing homes with Jerry. She also enjoyed sewing, flower-gardening, baking and crafting. Survivors also include Roberta Gayer and son, Clint (Samantha) of Tell City, Indiana; grandchildren, Meghann (Craig) Conklin of Greensburg; Carly (Adam) Smith of Edinburgh; Natalie (Steven) Bloberger of Dallas, Texas; Chelsea (Chad) Munkres of Amarillo, Texas; Bruce (Jennifer) Hodson of Greensburg; Marissa (Jay) Young-Lozier of Greensburg; Shelby (Tyler) Moody of Greensburg; Aubrey (Derrick) Meece of Greensburg; Ryan (Andra) Brooks of Pampa, Texas; Ashlyn (Raul) Puga of Piedmont, Oklahoma; John Ward of Fort Worth, Texas; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; brothers, William and Ronald Cannon and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. The family is eternally grateful to all physicians, CRH staff, various nursing home staff and Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Joyce during her stays with them throughout the years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
WRBI Radio
Pat Baird, age 75, Brookville
James Patrick Baird, age 75, of Brookville, Indiana died Friday, November 18, 2022 at Caroleton Manor in Connersville, Indiana. Born July 26, 1947 in Oxford, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dale Sr. & Helen (Altoff) Baird. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. On March 5, 1998 he and the former Mary Beth Meier were united in marriage and she survives.
WRBI Radio
Felon pleads guilty, receives 16 years for firearm possession
Decatur County, IN — An Indianapolis man was handed a 16-year sentence in Decatur Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being a Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony) as well being a Habitual Offender. Michael Ryan Jorgensen was sentenced by Judge Tim...
WRBI Radio
Sentence handed down to man convicted of injuring Westport deputy marshal
Decatur County, IN — A Westport man was sentenced Wednesday in Decatur Circuit Court following his conviction last month on charges of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Law Enforcement. Mark Smith was accused of running from Westport Town Marshal Joe Talkington and Deputy Marshal Damon Land...
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
WISH-TV
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
WRBI Radio
BMPL’s Evergreen system going through maintenance this weekend
— The Batesville Memorial Public Library’s Evergreen system is down through this weekend for maintenance. “The library will still be open but it will be a little bit different because we won’t be able to use our system to check you out,” said Children’s Librarian Sarah Dobson. “This is kind of a warning that, maybe, your Evergreen app won’t work, and possibly Libby (won’t work) if you’re looking to download some books.”
WRBI Radio
Timothy J. Conk, 72
Timothy J. Conk, 72, Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born, December 30, 1949 in Burney, Indiana, he was the son of Marge (Holt) Bogard and James Conk. Tim was a member of the GCHS class of 1968. He enjoyed spending time...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on US 52 in Cedar Grove
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash that closed off a stretch of U.S. 52 in Cedar Grove has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of road in Cedar Grove, Indiana, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
WISH-TV
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
WRBI Radio
Ronald E. Draper Jr.
Ronald E. Draper Jr., 54, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born August 14, 1968, in Lawrenceburg, IN, son of Ronald E. Draper Sr. and Judy (Wright) Randall. Ronald worked as a Union Carpenter for Local 126. He was a man of faith and enjoyed...
WRBI Radio
Batesville National Honor Society Chapter inducts new members
Batesville, IN — The National Honor Society is a prestigious organization comprised of high school juniors and seniors who exhibit accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service throughout their high school careers. The National Honor Society prides itself on being a student-led organization centered on community...
