Ronald E. Draper Jr.
Ronald E. Draper Jr., 54, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born August 14, 1968, in Lawrenceburg, IN, son of Ronald E. Draper Sr. and Judy (Wright) Randall. Ronald worked as a Union Carpenter for Local 126. He was a man of faith and enjoyed...
Timothy J. Conk, 72
Timothy J. Conk, 72, Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born, December 30, 1949 in Burney, Indiana, he was the son of Marge (Holt) Bogard and James Conk. Tim was a member of the GCHS class of 1968. He enjoyed spending time...
Paula Sizemore
Paula Jean Sizemore (nee Gibson), 53, of Milan, passed away November 16, 2022 at her home. She was born January 24, 1969 to Ida Mae (Callihan) Gibson and the late Paul Gibson. In her free time, Paula liked to fish and crochet. Working in her flower beds and cooking are just a few other things she enjoyed doing. However, Paula loved to spend her time with family more than anything, especially her grandchildren and friends.
Joyce E. Burns, 83 of Columbus
Joyce E. Burns, of Columbus, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana at the age of 83. She was born on May 14, 1939 in Indianapolis, the third of six children, to William R. and Margie L. (Sharer) Cannon. She spent her childhood in Indianapolis. Looking for a better life for his family, her father moved the family to Letts, in February 1950. She was a 1957 graduate of Sandcreek High School. Her siblings are William and Ronald (both deceased), Barbara Humpert of Columbus, Virginia Lawrence, Greensburg, and Jeri Cannon of Columbus. Joyce married Glenn G. Hodson, a dairy farmer from Letts, in November 1957. They had five children, Vanessa Hodson (Jackie Meinders) of Columbus; Christine (Butch) Owens of Dalhart, Texas; Edward (Janet) Hodson of Greensburg; Douglas (Angie) Hodson of Dalhart, Texas; Loren (Marianne) Hodson of Fort Worth, Texas. After Glenn passed away in September 1990, she married Jerry Burns of Columbus in December 1994 and he survives. Joyce loved to be the center of attention, the life of the party, the star of the show! Her God-given talent was playing the piano by ear. Her entire family was musical: pianos, trombones, violins, banjos, and trumpets. Early family get-together were a noisy jam-fest! She mostly enjoyed playing gospel music, first at the Methodist Church in Letts, then with gospel groups with Glenn, and for churches and nursing homes with Jerry. She also enjoyed sewing, flower-gardening, baking and crafting. Survivors also include Roberta Gayer and son, Clint (Samantha) of Tell City, Indiana; grandchildren, Meghann (Craig) Conklin of Greensburg; Carly (Adam) Smith of Edinburgh; Natalie (Steven) Bloberger of Dallas, Texas; Chelsea (Chad) Munkres of Amarillo, Texas; Bruce (Jennifer) Hodson of Greensburg; Marissa (Jay) Young-Lozier of Greensburg; Shelby (Tyler) Moody of Greensburg; Aubrey (Derrick) Meece of Greensburg; Ryan (Andra) Brooks of Pampa, Texas; Ashlyn (Raul) Puga of Piedmont, Oklahoma; John Ward of Fort Worth, Texas; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; brothers, William and Ronald Cannon and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. The family is eternally grateful to all physicians, CRH staff, various nursing home staff and Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Joyce during her stays with them throughout the years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
St. Joseph American Legion Post 464
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECMS Drama Club's Production of The Enchanted Bookshop is November 18th and 19th at 7pm and November 20th at 3pm!. 18th Nov at East Central...
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Family affair? Hippos Fiona, Tucker mating at Cincinnati zoo
CINCINNATI — This could be the stuff of a soap opera. But in the animal kingdom, it barely raises an eyebrow. Fiona, the most famous animal at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, has begun mating -- with Tucker, who is basically her stepfather. Tucker arrived at the zoo...
Milan Swimming
I’ll be the team reporter for Milan swimming this year, helping the coaches out. Here are the results of the first girl’s swim meet for Milan High School. The meet held at East Central’s new natatorium facility. Team results (girls only):. East Central 126. Milan 73. South...
East Central Swimming and Diving
The ECHS Swimming and Diving team started their season victorious at home vs. Milan and South Ripley on Thursday night. In this Girls only meet, EC won 150 to Milan’s 81 and South Ripley’s 50. Individual winners include:. Riley Reany – 50 Free, 100 Back. Bree Cleary...
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
St. Anthony Live Nativity living on 36 years strong
Morris, IN — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5 to 9 pm on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all. St. Anthony’s Live Nativity Celebration started humbly in 1986 and has grown...
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
By Golly’s: It’s A Hidden Gem, By Golly!
I love neighborhood bars, which is exactly what By Golly’s is. The food isn’t the best in town, the drinks aren’t anything crazy, they don’t have some sort of insane view that you just have to tell all your friends about, and yet – it’s one of those places you find yourself going to over, and over.
FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
Ripley County high school sophomore saves lives of two classmates
OSGOOD, Ind. — When just seconds matter, a southeastern Indiana teen jumped into action, not once but twice. She's credited with saving two classmates in just a matter of weeks!. Savannah Steele is only a sophomore at Jac-Cen-Del High School, and in the past three weeks, she has applied...
2 Hamilton residents dead in crash on I-675 in Centerville; 5 others hurt
Icy conditions were contributing factors in what led to a fatal crash on Sunday in Centerville on I-675.
IU basketball: Indiana at Xavier — The Report Card
OFFENSE (A-) Xavier head coach Sean Miller has a reputation for producing high-end and tough-minded defensive teams. In his first year back with the program, the Musketeers may not quite be there yet, but this was an impressive offensive performance by the Hoosiers against a respectable, physical, high major defense.
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
