AZFamily
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash closes lanes near Northern Ave, Loop 101
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened the Loop 101 northbound lanes at Northern Avenue after a multi-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure in Glendale late Saturday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call reporting a multi-vehicle crash near...
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night.
AZFamily
Man killed in crash near I-10 in southeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died on Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix’s South Mountain Village. It happened around noon near the 40th Street off-ramp of Interstate 10. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene. The other driver stayed and spoke with the police, investigators said. Police say the area is closed in all directions while they investigate the accident.
AZFamily
1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a shooting and car crash in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 2 p.m. There was also an accident involving three cars and a motorcycle. Avondale police say that an adult man has died but have not confirmed if his injuries were from the shooting or car accident. One unidentified person has been arrested in the area, and police are continuing to investigate this incident as a shooting.
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers say there were reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles on the I-10. Avondale police say the suspect shot at least two vehicles on the freeway, exited the I-10, and then began to shoot at more cars. Police say the suspect then drove towards Encanto, where he crashed into a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was quickly arrested by officers.
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon.
AZFamily
Loop 303 west will close this weekend for construction in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There will only be one freeway closure this weekend in the Valley, but the Arizona Department of Transportation still recommends allowing for extra time and planning alternate routes if you live in that area. Loop 303 west will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in parking lot at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle in a west Phoenix parking lot. The fatal collision happened on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police arrived on scene and found the woman lying on the ground in the parking...
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father dead after shooting his 2 kids, then himself
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot his two children and then himself at the home. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, his two children were taken to different hospitals in extremely critical condition.
AZFamily
Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign
Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake.
AZFamily
Ramp from South Mountain Freeway to I-10 reopens after truck hauling hay rolls over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The transition ramp from Loop 202 northbound to eastbound Interstate 10 has reopened hours after a semi-truck hauling hay rolled over early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on the ramp from the South Mountain Freeway, in the area of 59th Avenue...
AZFamily
Hay truck rollover shuts down ramp from Loop 202 to I-10
Friends show solidarity with teen who has alopecia. Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn't sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back.
KOLD-TV
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park
One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Family mourning father killed on Loop 202 in Phoenix trying to remove a wheelbarrow
PHOENIX - A family is remembering the loss of a father killed in a crash on Loop-202 on Nov. 9 in Phoenix – they believe he was trying to do a good deed. Investigators say the man who died, Adrian Moreno, was out of his truck on the highway to remove a wheelbarrow, possibly trying to prevent a car crash.
AZFamily
Germann Road in Queen Creek reopens after car slams into semi-truck
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Germann Road in Queen Creek is closed after a deadly two-car crash that happened early Wednesday morning. Queen Creek Police officers say they are investigating a crash between two vehicles that happened between Crismon Road and Signal Butte Road. Police say the driver hit a semi-truck and was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, impairment isn’t considered a factor.
