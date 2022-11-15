Read full article on original website
Manuel Osuna
4d ago
sure now that we have a Democrat running our state we are going to have drugs trafficking and humans trafficking, guns violence what else you want to throw at the blue wave Pinal County are a bunch of deplorables especially Pinal County sheriff lamb
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
KTAR.com
Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AZFamily
Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers say there were reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles on the I-10. Avondale police say the suspect shot at least two vehicles on the freeway, exited the I-10, and then began to shoot at more cars. Police say the suspect then drove towards Encanto, where he crashed into a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect attempted to run away from the scene but was quickly arrested by officers.
AZFamily
1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a shooting and car crash in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 2 p.m. There was also an accident involving three cars and a motorcycle. Avondale police say that an adult man has died but have not confirmed if his injuries were from the shooting or car accident. One unidentified person has been arrested in the area, and police are continuing to investigate this incident as a shooting.
police1.com
Photo: ‘Largest drug bust’ in Ariz. PD’s history uncovers over 700K fentanyl pills
MESA, Ariz. — An Arizona police department seized the most drugs in department history, uncovering over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. According to AZ Family News, details from a traffic stop led police to search an apartment in...
KOLD-TV
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
AZFamily
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park
One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department.
Mesa PD reports one of the 'largest' drug busts in agency's history
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making one of the "largest drug busts" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
KTAR.com
2nd victim dies as murder charges expected against Chandler shooting suspect
PHOENIX — A second victim died in a Chandler shooting from last week and the suspect is set to face murder charges, police said Friday. Kory William Sandusky Jr., 27, is accused of fatally shooting two people near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue on Nov. 9, according to the Chandler Police Department.
AZFamily
Wrong-way pursuit ends in crash near Tonopah
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A person has been arrested after leading Department of Safety Troopers on a wrong-way pursuit near Tonopah early Saturday morning. DPS troopers said they got a call about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10, just outside Tonopah. When troopers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away and began a pursuit. Troopers tried to stop the car with a PIT maneuver, a tactic to suddenly force the car to turn and stall out on the road, but it wasn’t successful.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
AZFamily
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
A father is dead and his two children are in critical condition after he shot them Saturday night
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen Creek and Alma School roads. Police say the mother...
Man shot near 7th Street and Baseline, suspect on the loose
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 7th Street and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.
Driver arrested after striking MCSO deputy, leading police on Valley pursuit
One person is in custody after they reportedly hit an MCSO deputy led authorities on a chase through the Valley Wednesday morning.
