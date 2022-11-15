DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The head of the Commemorative Air Force defended his volunteer organization today, insisting that its planes are safe and its pilots are well trained. But a pilot who was watching here at the airport and an aviation attorney say tonight that it appears mistakes were made. "I was standing on the edge of the tarmac on the south side of the field." Mark Colburn, a retired Dallas Police Department helicopter pilot, took photos of the ill-fated B-17 bomber just seconds before the collision. "The last photo that I shot was the spitfire overtaking the B-17."Colburn was also listening to...

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO