Lowell, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Weare father convicted of negligent homicide in death of toddler

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury on Friday deliberated for less than three hours before convicting a Weare father of negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road was accused of neglect in the death of Kamryn...
WEARE, NH
CBS Boston

Auburn man charged with murder of his boyfriend in Millbury

MILLBURY -- A 34-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of his boyfriend last month. Kevin Donnellan, of Auburn, had previously been charged with assault with intent to murder. Ryan Anderson, 29, of Millbury was found dead in his home on October 911. He had significant stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Donnellan was the person to call 911, according to the Worcester County District Attorney. He told police the two had been fighting and he slashed Anderson in the neck. Donnellan has been in custody since he was arraigned on various assault charges on October 3. He will be arraigned on the murder charge at a later date. 
MILLBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute

LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week. 26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen

Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Man convicted in woman's killing in 1988 loses bid for sentence reduction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man convicted in the strangling and stabbing death of a woman 34 years ago has lost his bid to be released early from prison. Outside of the confession that Jason Carroll is now recanting, he has never taken responsibility for the killing of Sharon Johnson. On Wednesday, Judge Will Delker told the court that releasing him early would send a terrible message about remorse, rehabilitation and responsibility.
BEDFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting

A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

MassLive.com

Judith Henriques, 80-year-old woman, killed in Attleboro house fire

An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in Attleboro on Friday, authorities said. Judith Henriques was identified as the Attleboro woman killed in the fire at 30 Division St., according to a statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

