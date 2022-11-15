Read full article on original website
thisweekinworcester.com
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
manchesterinklink.com
Weare father convicted of negligent homicide in death of toddler
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury on Friday deliberated for less than three hours before convicting a Weare father of negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road was accused of neglect in the death of Kamryn...
Auburn man charged with murder of his boyfriend in Millbury
MILLBURY -- A 34-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of his boyfriend last month. Kevin Donnellan, of Auburn, had previously been charged with assault with intent to murder. Ryan Anderson, 29, of Millbury was found dead in his home on October 911. He had significant stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Donnellan was the person to call 911, according to the Worcester County District Attorney. He told police the two had been fighting and he slashed Anderson in the neck. Donnellan has been in custody since he was arraigned on various assault charges on October 3. He will be arraigned on the murder charge at a later date.
Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month. Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest. 13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck...
DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute
LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week. 26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen
Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and will cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her husband with murder.
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: Southie House of Horrors – Boston Police Confirm Additional Human Remains Located
Yesterday, Boston Police responded to 838 East Broadway, Apartment 3 in South Boston for a 911 caller who reported that they had found at least one dead baby, possibly a fetus frozen in the freezer of the unit. Police yesterday said in a statement confirmed they located the remains of at least one.
WMUR.com
Man convicted in woman's killing in 1988 loses bid for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man convicted in the strangling and stabbing death of a woman 34 years ago has lost his bid to be released early from prison. Outside of the confession that Jason Carroll is now recanting, he has never taken responsibility for the killing of Sharon Johnson. On Wednesday, Judge Will Delker told the court that releasing him early would send a terrible message about remorse, rehabilitation and responsibility.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges
MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
Police: More human remains found in Boston apartment after ‘fetus or infant’ discovered in freezer
BOSTON — More human remains were discovered in an apartment in South Boston, less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the same address, according to law enforcement officials. Homicide detectives returned to a building at 838 East Broadway...
thepulseofnh.com
Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting
A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
Noah Opoku Gyamfi, who killed pedestrian in crosswalk, to lose license for 15 years
A Worcester man pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation today in Worcester District Court in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September 2019. Noah Opoku Gyamfi, 46, was sentenced to three years of probation and a 15-year statutory loss of license, court documents...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
NECN
Man Killed in Lowell Shooting
A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.
Judith Henriques, 80-year-old woman, killed in Attleboro house fire
An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in Attleboro on Friday, authorities said. Judith Henriques was identified as the Attleboro woman killed in the fire at 30 Division St., according to a statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
