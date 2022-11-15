Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U...
Fire hydrant flushing may cause water discoloration for some Calcasieu residents Monday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Contractors will inspect, flush and test fire hydrants in Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Districts 5 and 12 on Monday, Nov. 21. Utiliserve will ensure that all hydrants are functional and meet requirements for the districts Property Insurance Association of Louisiana fire insurance ratings, parish officials said.
Calcasieu Parish solar ordinance set for final approval Dec. 1
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To many people, solar energy facilities sound like a good idea. But as far as having one next door, residents in one Calcasieu Parish neighborhood vigorously objected last year. Now a solar ordinance is in the works. Calcasieu police jurors received a presentation on the...
Millennium Park temporarily closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Millennium Park in Lake Charles is temporarily closed until Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The closure is to allow crews to complete work for the upcoming Light Up the Lake Christman Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
Driver who escaped Louisiana train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant
Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
UPDATE: All normal crossing routes re-opened in Opelousas
Opelousas Police officers responded the scene of an accident involving a boxcar train and a vehicle at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
CPSO participates in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign with grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The campaign was created to increase seat belt use. From Saturday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Nov. 26, the...
Planned power outage for parts of Welsh scheduled for Nov. 30
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials have announced that there will be a scheduled power outage for parts of Welsh on Nov. 30, 2022. The outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon. The following areas will be affected:. East of the bridge on...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center. The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of...
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of southwest Louisiana hosted a fish fry at their office in Lake Charles as a way to give back to their community and provide information for anyone who is interested in enrolling as a “Big” or “Little” in their program.
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
