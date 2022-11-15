ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish solar ordinance set for final approval Dec. 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To many people, solar energy facilities sound like a good idea. But as far as having one next door, residents in one Calcasieu Parish neighborhood vigorously objected last year. Now a solar ordinance is in the works. Calcasieu police jurors received a presentation on the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Millennium Park temporarily closed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Millennium Park in Lake Charles is temporarily closed until Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The closure is to allow crews to complete work for the upcoming Light Up the Lake Christman Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO participates in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign with grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The campaign was created to increase seat belt use. From Saturday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Nov. 26, the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Planned power outage for parts of Welsh scheduled for Nov. 30

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials have announced that there will be a scheduled power outage for parts of Welsh on Nov. 30, 2022. The outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon. The following areas will be affected:. East of the bridge on...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center. The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of...
SULPHUR, LA
MySanAntonio

CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of southwest Louisiana hosted a fish fry at their office in Lake Charles as a way to give back to their community and provide information for anyone who is interested in enrolling as a “Big” or “Little” in their program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

