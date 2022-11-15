From the Archives: Final mission of Gemini space program ended Nov. 15, 1966

Front page of The San Diego Union, Nov. 16, 1966. (U-T )

On this day in 1966, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully when Gemini 12 splashed down safely in the Atlantic after four days in orbit.

The Atlas rocket was San Diego's biggest contribution to the Gemini missions. The Atlas, built by Convair at their Kearny Mesa plant in San Diego, originally was developed as a ballistics missile and later became a workhorse in America's space program.

From The San Diego Union, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1966:

Gemini's Splashdown Is Right On Bullseye

Mission Closes 5-Year Project Of 2-Man Flights

By Robert Zimmerman, San Diego Union Staff Writer

HOUSTON—Astronauts James A. Lovell, Jr. and Edwin A. Aldrin Jr. yesterday rode to a bullseye splashdown of Gemini 12 and a five-year, $1.3-billion Gemini space program.

Their spacecraft plopped into a choppy sea within site of the recovery carrier Wasp at 11:17 San Diego time. Half a hour later the astronauts stepped out of a helicopter onto the carrier deck.

"We tried hard to please everybody," declared Aldrin, who spent more time outside a spaceship than any other human, "I hope we've come half-way there."

"We're both happy to end the Gemini program with a success," Lowel told 2,700 sailors and a nationwide television audience viewing the recovery.

Champagne and cigars materialized immediately at the Mission Control Center in Houston, where officials of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration put a final seal of success on Project Gemini.

PROJECT APOLLO NEXT

They were ready to clear the decks for Project Apollo -- a trip to the moon in a new three-man spacecraft that will get its first manned test flight next year.

There had been disappointment and narrow escapes during the Gemini program, but the NASA scientists, engineers, technicians and the industrial teams behind them had sent 10 pairs of pilots into space and brought them home without a scratch.

Lovell, 38, a Navy captain, returned to earth with the most flight time recorded in the space log of any astronaut.

He spent two weeks in orbit last December aboard Gemini 7 and, with four days added aboard Gemini 12, his time in the strange world of space totals 425 hours.

Aldrin, 36, an Air Force major who was making his first space flight, brought home a record, too. In three periods of extravehicular activity, he had spent 5 1/2 hours either standing up in the Gemini cockpit or prowling around outside.

1,994 HOURS IN SPACE

The final Gemini flight brought the total time in space by Mercury and Gemini astronauts to 1,994 hours, 14 minutes and 53 seconds. This compares with 507 hors and 16 minutes for Soviet cosmonauts in flights which Moscow had reported.

Lovell and Aldrin spent the last hours of the Gemini 12 watching a temperamental fuel cell system and flying with four of their 16 altitude control thrusters not operating. Neither of these problems was serious enough to cause a change in their flight plan, which called for 59 trips around the world and covered 1.6 million miles.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .