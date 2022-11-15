Highway Bridge Replacement Rehabilitation Program

An item on the City Council agenda is focusing on replacing damaged bridges in town. The Yorktown Mud Bridge and Ocean Drive bridge over the OSO bay have been selected by TxDOT for replacement under the highway bridge program.

It's a federal-aid program that provides funding to help states improve the condition of highway bridges through replacement, rehabilitation, and maintenance.

The program allows deficient structures to be scheduled for improvements that will increase safety and efficiency.

The cost of the Yorktown Mud Bridge project would cost just over $20 million with TxDOT paying over $18.7 million and the city paying $1.5 million.

The cost of the Ocean Drive bridge project would be over $13.4 million with TxDOT paying over $12.4 million and the city paying over $900,000.

Gege lu drives a motorcycle and said along with traffic on Yorktown being heavy, it's also not safe for kids walking to school.

“It’s not really safe for any kind of vehicle to be driving," said Lu.

“I’m not saying it’s not safe but it could be better. You know, so, I am hoping the city can do something more about it," said Lu.

The proposal shows TxDOT would be responsible for the entire design and construction of the project with the expectation of Ocean Drive Bridge going to bid in 2025 and the Yorktown Bridge in 2026.

During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained on both bridges. City Council plans to meet on this item on November 15.