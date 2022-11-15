ProMedica continues cash burn but improves hospital results

ProMedica’s cash position continued to deteriorate in the third quarter while the health system ended operating losses in its key hospital segment, according to third-quarter financial results announced late Monday.

ProMedica had $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash and investments to fund operations and ongoing capital expenditures as of Sept. 30, which equates to 75.4 days of cash on hand.

Days of cash on hand stood at 86 days on June 30 and 108.6 days on Dec. 31. Cash on hand dropped 31 percent since the start of the year.

Earlier this month, major credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings warned that ProMedica’s cash could be perilously close to violating lender covenants requiring it to have a minimum of 60 days cash on hand once it completes the announced divestiture of 147 money-losing skilled nursing homes to Toledo firm Welltower and another operator.

The deal, which is expected to close in December, requires ProMedica to add an as-yet-undisclosed amount of cash to the transaction in addition to surrendering its equity in the 147 nursing homes.

ProMedica is the dominant health system in northwest Ohio and southern Michigan, with 11 hospitals.

The big positive in the third quarter result is that ProMedica stanched operating losses in its core hospital division.

Though the hospital division posted an operating loss last quarter and for the first half of 2022, it eked out an operating gain of $5 million dollars in the third quarter, according to the financial report.

S&P said last week in a bulletin that it was watching for operating improvements in the key business segment.

That $5 million gain, however, was still less than the $26.1 million operating gain posted in the year-ago third quarter. ProMedica explained that while patient revenue increased 4.2 percent in the quarter compared with the year-ago period, labor and other costs rose faster than revenues to leave it with lower operating income by comparison.

In a statement, CEO Arturo Polizzi said health systems across the country are having to adjust to today’s operating realities that include a high-inflation environment and persistent workforce challenges, including increased amounts of agency staffing.

Still, ProMedica showed operating improvements not only in its hospital division but senior care and Paramount health insurance plan as well, Mr. Polizzi said.

“With our renewed focus on positioning ProMedica for long-term financial stability and success, I am confident that our team will follow up on this accomplishment with strong fourth-quarter results,” Mr. Polizzi said.

“Improving our core health system performance and realigning our senior care division with today’s market realities are two of the key elements of ProMedica’s current focus.”

Across all its lines of business, ProMedica’s operating losses in the third quarter widened to $77.5 million compared with an operating loss of $23.5 million in the prior-year period.

But the operating loss was 50 percent lower than operating losses in the second quarter, ProMedica noted.

Total operating revenue in the quarter was $1.4 billion.

Once the giveaway of the 147 skilled nursing homes to Welltower and Integra Healthcare is completed next month, the biggest driver of operating losses will be gone from the system.

ProMedica’s senior care division — which holds the nursing homes — posted an operating loss of $87.3 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $53.4 million in the prior-year period.

ProMedica’s results were a mixed bag, said Kevin Holloran, a senior analyst with Fitch Ratings, one of the three major credit-ranking agencies along with S&P and Moody’s Investors Service. All three have downgraded the credit worthiness of ProMedica debt this year to below investment grade, or junk, in the face of cash burn and operating losses.

He said the good aspect is that ProMedica has managed its operating results to slightly above break even in the hospital business, and increased its operating gains in the health plan arm.

On the negative end, ProMedica’s operating losses through nine months have reached $446 million when interest expense is factored in, greater than expected and as much as Fitch had anticipated for the entire year, Mr. Holloran said.