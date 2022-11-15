Read full article on original website
Eric
5d ago
great job to the victims for being able to give a great detailed description of the vehicle to the police.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
Crime Fighters: FBI investigating at least 9 armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 11, struck in apparent 'accidental' shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting is under investigation after an 11-year-old girl became a victim in Wilmington last week. Police found the girl when responding to a shooting incident on the 800 block of Church Street Thursday night. The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed...
11-year-old girl shot in Wilmington: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Church Street around 10 p.m.Police believe the girl was shot accidentally. They transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Suspected Murder Suicide
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this incident, a...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in the Smyrna area. On November 18, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to its right and exited the roadway. The car continued northbound off the road for a short distance until it struck a set of trees, where it spun and came to rest.
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates
A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair shooting identified
A Philadelphia sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in the Mayfair section of the city.
firststateupdate.com
Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex
Officers in Harford County are investigating reports of a shooting at an Aberdeen apartment complex. The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert issued by the Aberdeen Police Department. The exact number of victims or the...
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say
HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark
NEWARK, DE – Police have issued a warning to residents after two men posing as city firefighters may have been scoping out a home on Winslow Road on Saturday. According to the Newark Police Department, two male subjects knocked on the door of a residence in the unit block of Winslow Road. “The subjects identified themselves as being from the “fire department” and advised that they needed to check the residence due to work being done in the area. One of the subjects provided identification that stated “fire department,” police said. “Once inside the residence, the subjects walked around the The post Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
fox29.com
House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner
CHESTER, Pa. - A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire. Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue. Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry. Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
