ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

If you think November has been colder and rainier than usual, you’re right

By Ashley Kramlich, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlCn0_0jBNII3M00

Our cold, rainy weather this week has it feeling a lot more like winter in the Carolinas.

We’re seeing the coldest temperatures of the season this week, even after reaching the 80s last week. After that incredibly warm start to the month, cold air is now settling in for the second half.

The coldest morning we’ve had so far this season was on Monday, where temps dipped to 29 degrees in the morning and 52 in the evening. Highs Tuesday are only expected to reach 44 degrees -- even cooler than Monday’s and the coldest day this year since Feb. 7.

The temperatures we’ll see Tuesday will be about 20 degrees colder than normal, and are more typical for January than they are for November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YBro_0jBNII3M00

The cold isn’t the only major change we’ve seen in the weather pattern this month -- November has been much wetter than October.

Already, we have more than doubled October’s rainfall. So far we have had 2.16 inches, compared to 0.71 inches in October.

(WATCH BELOW: Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZ6kl_0jBNII3M00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel's announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of...
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Not up to speed: New Jersey DOT ordered to remove snarky highway safety signs

A set of humorous messages on digital highway signs created by the New Jersey Department of Transportation did not amuse federal officials. As of Wednesday afternoon, messages such as “Get your head out of your apps” and “Mash potatoes -- not your head” were removed from the NJDOT’s network of 215 permanent digital alert signs statewide, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof

TUNKAHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were forced to bring in heavy equipment to remove a car that landed on a Pennsylvania home. The Tunkahannock Township Police Department shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page, showing a red vehicle that crashed onto the roof of a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. — (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
135K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy