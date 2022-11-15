At least 15 people have died after Turkey launched airstrikes on Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a 13 November bombing of a major pedestrian shopping district in Istanbul.Among those killed were Syrian regime soldiers, according to a human monitor, while dozens were injured. Turkish F-16 fighter jets and armed drones hammered positions across Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. Videos posted online showed huge blasts hitting mostly rural regions. Among the Syrian cities and towns targeted were Kobane, a major city that played a crucial role in the war against Isis."Terrorists’ shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were...

36 MINUTES AGO