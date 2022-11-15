ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

15 dead as Turkey launches airstrikes against Kurdish rebel groups in Syria and Iraq

At least 15 people have died after Turkey launched airstrikes on Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a 13 November bombing of a major pedestrian shopping district in Istanbul.Among those killed were Syrian regime soldiers, according to a human monitor, while dozens were injured. Turkish F-16 fighter jets and armed drones hammered positions across Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. Videos posted online showed huge blasts hitting mostly rural regions. Among the Syrian cities and towns targeted were Kobane, a major city that played a crucial role in the war against Isis."Terrorists’ shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were...
Newsweek

Putin's Weapons Priorities Are Changing

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been forced to reprioritize his long-term military industrial projects to equip and arm his troops in Ukraine. Putin has been left reeling from sanctions that have impacted Russia's production of weapons, while his botched mobilization has seen well-publicized complaints from drafted troops about a lack of gear. Cut off from the global supply chain, Russia is turning to Iran for drones and reportedly to North Korea for munitions.
Newsweek

Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1042M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy