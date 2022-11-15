Read full article on original website
5 players to watch for USMNT during World Cup
It’s been four years since a World Cup was held, but eight years since a U.S. squad competed in the world’s most popular sporting event. Given that, it’s probably easy for observers who plan to watch the World Cup — but didn’t follow the U.S. team much through qualifying — to wonder which players the U.S. will most rely on.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA – Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension...
Morgan Freeman delivers speech during Olympic-style World Cup opening ceremony
During the roughly 30-minute World Cup opening ceremony, stars such as American actor Morgan Freeman and Korean pop-star Jungkook took the stage.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA – Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
OSTRAVA – In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as the most...
Disney unveils menus for 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is inching closer to the start of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Beginning Nov. 25, guests can deck the halls around World Showcase Lagoon while indulging in delicious holiday favorites and traditions shared from around the world. In addition to the spectacular flavors, guests can also partake in the annual Holiday Cookie Stroll, Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt and see the popular Candlelight Processional.
