Mayor Adams Rejects Calls For Federal Takeover Of Rikers Island

Amid continuing problems at Rikers Island, the Legal Aid Society is calling for a federal takeover of the prison.

But Mayor Adams says the city should retain control.

“We want the problems because we want to fix the problem,” Adams said.

A court hearing on Thursday could determine the future of Rikers. This year 18 people have died and there’s been an increase in violence.However, Adams said the feds don’t have a model system either.

“Are those the poster childs of good prisons? Go to 30th Street and Third Avenue,” Adams said.

