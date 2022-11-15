ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xtc8c_0jBNGYHq00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week.

Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.

The county dealt with several issues during the day, including running out of paper ballots at some polling places, forcing some voters to go to other polling locations in the county to vote. Some polling places didn’t open on time due to staffing issues and

“The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct,” Abbott said in a statement. “Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted.”

Also, the Harris County Republican Party is suing the Harris County elections administrator over problems on Election Day.

The party filed a civil suit alleging “countless” people who tried to vote couldn’t due to paper shortages.

Harris County’s election administrator Clifford Tatum denies the allegations, saying that Harris County is “committed to transparency.”

Tatum said his office will participate in an audit conducted by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and will share a post-elections report with the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.

Harris County Democratic Party chair Odus Evbagharu called Abbott’s announcement of an investigation ““yet another example of the political theater we’ve come to expect from our state leader.”

The Texas Civil Rights Project said Abbott’s announcement was what they were worried about when they called for the Department of Justice to send federal election monitors to Harris County for Tuesday’s elections.

“After the Secretary of State singled out Harris County before the election, the Governor now calls for an investigation of that county while the county finalizes election results – even though voters in other counties across the state experienced many of the same issues,” TCRP’s voting rights program director Hani Mirza said in a statement.

“Launching a criminal investigation of election issues would be an especially clear and alarming escalation of the State’s campaign against the voters of Harris County – the most diverse county in Texas. The State has proven time and time again that it is a bad-faith actor when it comes to protecting voters. The Governor should rescind his self-interested call for investigations and allow election officials to do their jobs and finalize the election results.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
MERCEDES, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas reports record-breaking job growth in October, decrease in unemployment rate

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement surrounding the recent growth in jobs throughout the state, according to figures provided by the Texas Workforce Commission and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to a news release from the commission, officials said the state of Texas added 49,500 nonfarm jobs in […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Sick to my stomach’: Some doctor malpractice lawsuits kept quiet, even when patients die

For nearly a year, KXAN has investigated physicians with clean records on the Texas Medical Board's website, despite having a history of disciplinary actions. Now, we discovered that even when the courts determine a doctor is liable for medical malpractice — including cases where somebody died — patients and the public are often still left in the dark.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US Rep. Jackson introduces ‘critical infrastructure’ related legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13, announced Thursday that Jackson has introduced a piece of legislation that, if passed, would codify 16 infrastructure sectors as “critical infrastructure.” According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jackson introduced the “Ensuring America’s Critical Infrastructure Act,” codifying the […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the HSD announcement, the payment will be sent to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy