CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia shooting suspect bought two guns this year after failing a background check in 2021 and attempting to buy a handgun when he was underage, according to the store that sold him the weapons. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, purchased a Ruger AR-556 rifle and a Glock 45 9 mm pistol with an additional […]

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO