“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Downtown development moves ahead despite criticism
A proposal by Smith Development to construct a mixed-use building with 65 apartments on University Avenue eked out an early win Wednesday, despite criticism from neighboring residents and some planning commissioners about the project’s parking plan and density. The development proposed for 660 University Ave. is the first project...
PUBLIC AGENDA: Court policy for racket sports; proposed e-bike ordinance
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 21. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the city’s court policy for racket sports and a proposed e-bike ordinance. It also will review the status of capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
Palo Alto prepares for colossal upgrade to wastewater plan
Seeking to modernize aged equipment and cut down on the nitrogen that flows into the San Francisco Bay, Palo Alto and its partners are embarking on an ambitious makeover of the Regional Water Quality Control Plant, a project that will cost $193 million and take about five years to complete.
Opinion: Palo Alto is ready for more housing
You’re 80 years old. You’ve lived in your apartment for decades. Your landlord keeps the rent low. You’re walking distance to your neighborhood grocery store and doctor’s office. Then one day you receive an eviction notice. You haven’t had to look for an apartment in decades,...
Residents petition for dog park in Barron Park
More than 300 dog owners in Palo Alto’s Barron Park plan to submit a petition to the city to open a dog park in their neighborhood. The desire for a dog park comes as the neighborhood’s dog ownership has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dog owners said they hope to ease current conflicts between dog owners who use Barron Park Elementary School grounds and those who object to the use of the school’s open spaces for the canines.
2022 Holiday Fund now underway
This week marks the start of the 21st annual Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund, a time when our news organization asks residents, businesses and community groups in the Tri-Valley to consider donating to support eight local nonprofit beneficiaries this holiday season. The Weekly is teaming up with the Pleasanton-based Three Valleys...
Annual Holiday Fund drive kicks off
Lending a much-needed helping hand to those in crisis and strengthening our community have always been the aims of the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund. Now in its 30th year, the annual charitable giving drive is kicking off this week with a goal of raising $600,000 to support local nonprofits that serve children, families and individuals.
San Mateo County artists encouraged to apply for art exhibition
The Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation (RWCPAF) is calling for artists based out of San Mateo County to apply for the chance to have their art showcased at an upcoming art exhibition. The future art exhibition will take place at the philanthropic organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s CZI Community Space...
Holiday Fund: Building friendships where schools and community organizations leave off
Nine-year-old Geoff doesn’t talk much; he has difficulty communicating verbally. But his eagerness to go to camp this past summer was palpable to his father, Steve Davis. Every morning Geoff would place his father’s sandals right next to his feet, a clear sign to get going at 7:30 a.m., two hours before camp actually started.
It's official: Fletcher Middle School will adopt sustainability focus with choice component next fall
Ellen Fletcher Middle School’s plan to adopt a campuswide sustainability theme next fall and allow students from throughout Palo Alto Unified to apply for enrollment received unanimous support from the school board this week. The board voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve the focus on environmental sustainability, as well...
After 35 years, Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten is closing up shop
With a warm smile and greeting, Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten welcomed visitors into her Los Altos store on a recent afternoon, drawing attention to a curated collection of fossils, geodes and minerals that sparkled from brightly lit glass cases, decorative bowls and ornate stands. “I think there’s perfection in...
Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
News Digest: Community Thanksgiving dinner | Holiday support program | Mental health services survey
The ninth annual Tri-Valley Community Outreach Dinner for those in need on Thanksgiving Day is set for Thursday afternoon in Dublin, organized by a coalition of churches, community organizations and businesses from the region. “The dinner serves seniors, military, veterans, singles and anyone in need in the Tri-Valley community. Join...
Shaw: The season of reflection
It’s that time of year again where we begin to gather with family and friends, put on extra pounds and spend way too much money. Its hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week, because the year has gone by so fast. But nevertheless, the holiday season is here, and it’s often when people take time to reflect and remember.
