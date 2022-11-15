A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 21. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the city’s court policy for racket sports and a proposed e-bike ordinance. It also will review the status of capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO