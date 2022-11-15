Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Related
calmatters.network
Opinion: Palo Alto is ready for more housing
You’re 80 years old. You’ve lived in your apartment for decades. Your landlord keeps the rent low. You’re walking distance to your neighborhood grocery store and doctor’s office. Then one day you receive an eviction notice. You haven’t had to look for an apartment in decades,...
calmatters.network
Bicycling in the dark: Local cyclists offer tips for safer riding in the evenings
With the shorter days of standard time, Palo Alto bicyclists have more obstacles to navigate, from the glare of the setting sun to sharing the road with cars in the dark. “Walking and biking in the city is quite safe compared to the U.S. overall, but there are lots of high-speed roads where the majority of crashes happen,” said Arnout Boelens, who is the PTA Council chair of the Safe Routes to School program, a partnership of the city of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Unified School District and PTAs.
calmatters.network
Seasonal fun with all the trimmings: Your guide to holiday fun on the Peninsula
Winding up a year that saw people returning to concert venues, theaters and public spaces, the busy 2022 arts and culture holiday season is the first in a while to resemble the pre-pandemic landscape. There are many traditions back in full force, from “Nutcrackers” to Messiah sings, holiday markets to...
calmatters.network
Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
calmatters.network
Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Court policy for racket sports; proposed e-bike ordinance
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 21. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the city’s court policy for racket sports and a proposed e-bike ordinance. It also will review the status of capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
calmatters.network
After 35 years, Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten is closing up shop
With a warm smile and greeting, Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten welcomed visitors into her Los Altos store on a recent afternoon, drawing attention to a curated collection of fossils, geodes and minerals that sparkled from brightly lit glass cases, decorative bowls and ornate stands. “I think there’s perfection in...
calmatters.network
San Mateo County artists encouraged to apply for art exhibition
The Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation (RWCPAF) is calling for artists based out of San Mateo County to apply for the chance to have their art showcased at an upcoming art exhibition. The future art exhibition will take place at the philanthropic organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s CZI Community Space...
calmatters.network
DA declines to file charges against driver in death of Alameda County supervisor
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan nearly one year ago, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Friday. Chan, 72, was walking her dog Maggie when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05...
calmatters.network
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas public...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
CHP investigating two shootings near Bay Bridge overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP. The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP […]
calmatters.network
Livermore police collect nearly 100 guns, plus ammo and magazines, at buyback event
The Livermore Police Department collected nearly 100 firearms, along with ammunition and gun magazines, during its first gun buyback event, held on Nov. 5 at Cornerstone Fellowship. The department reported that the participants “included people who inherited firearms and didn’t know what to do with them. Many appreciated the service...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
San Francisco officials announce 'Safe Shopper Program' in Union Square
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has introduced several new safety initiatives as the holiday shopping season officially commences throughout the city.
calmatters.network
Holiday Fund: Building friendships where schools and community organizations leave off
Nine-year-old Geoff doesn’t talk much; he has difficulty communicating verbally. But his eagerness to go to camp this past summer was palpable to his father, Steve Davis. Every morning Geoff would place his father’s sandals right next to his feet, a clear sign to get going at 7:30 a.m., two hours before camp actually started.
calmatters.network
Around the Valley: Influencing elections
A close look at San Ramon’s 2022 candidate campaign finance filings set off alarm bells for me. It appears special interests and outside money are creeping in to influence local elections while drowning out the voice of the residents. Sadly, this will probably be the last election in the...
Comments / 0