ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Opinion: Palo Alto is ready for more housing

You’re 80 years old. You’ve lived in your apartment for decades. Your landlord keeps the rent low. You’re walking distance to your neighborhood grocery store and doctor’s office. Then one day you receive an eviction notice. You haven’t had to look for an apartment in decades,...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Bicycling in the dark: Local cyclists offer tips for safer riding in the evenings

With the shorter days of standard time, Palo Alto bicyclists have more obstacles to navigate, from the glare of the setting sun to sharing the road with cars in the dark. “Walking and biking in the city is quite safe compared to the U.S. overall, but there are lots of high-speed roads where the majority of crashes happen,” said Arnout Boelens, who is the PTA Council chair of the Safe Routes to School program, a partnership of the city of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Unified School District and PTAs.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

PUBLIC AGENDA: Court policy for racket sports; proposed e-bike ordinance

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 21. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the city’s court policy for racket sports and a proposed e-bike ordinance. It also will review the status of capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

After 35 years, Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten is closing up shop

With a warm smile and greeting, Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten welcomed visitors into her Los Altos store on a recent afternoon, drawing attention to a curated collection of fossils, geodes and minerals that sparkled from brightly lit glass cases, decorative bowls and ornate stands. “I think there’s perfection in...
LOS ALTOS, CA
calmatters.network

San Mateo County artists encouraged to apply for art exhibition

The Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation (RWCPAF) is calling for artists based out of San Mateo County to apply for the chance to have their art showcased at an upcoming art exhibition. The future art exhibition will take place at the philanthropic organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s CZI Community Space...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

CHP investigating two shootings near Bay Bridge overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that happened overnight, one on the Bay Bridge and a second close by, according to a statement from CHP. The first incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge. A person reported being injured by debris, CHP […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Around the Valley: Influencing elections

A close look at San Ramon’s 2022 candidate campaign finance filings set off alarm bells for me. It appears special interests and outside money are creeping in to influence local elections while drowning out the voice of the residents. Sadly, this will probably be the last election in the...
SAN RAMON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy