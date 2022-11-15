Read full article on original website
Repub&DemBothSuck!
4d ago
Oh for goodness sake!!! It's just a few inches...not like when we used to get a foot or two at a time!!
Reply
3
Related
Advice for Hunters and Hikers Sharing Trails in New York
Even though the cold has set in, many of us will still be out enjoying the trails in the Hudson Valley. Having grown up in Cornwall on the Mountain, I am very familiar with hiking in the woods during various times of the year and hunting season is one time that you want to take precautions.
WRGB
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York
From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight
Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
mynbc5.com
Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
Are Gas Snowmobiles Outlawed Across New York?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready?. Snowmobiling is big...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
New Yorkers bundle up as bitter cold impacts the region
News 12's Julio Avila was outside in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn with more on the chilly weather outlook.
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State
First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3