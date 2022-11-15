Harriet Margaret Martin (nee Knoeck), 82, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded her family on November 14, 2022. She was born October 9, 1940, to John Henry Knoeck and Lorine Elizabeth Knoeck (nee Bertram). Harriet attended St. Mary’s School in Barton through 8th grade and graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. She married her soulmate, James Francis Martin, on May 30, 1959. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving stayathome mother for a number of years. During that time, she found varied ways to help support her family. She was a part-time cook for the priests of St. Mary’s and started an in-home business with her neighbor, Connie, making stuffed animals — Honnie Originals. After her husband suffered a stroke and became disabled, she completed a secretarial program at MATC-North and started a career with the West Bend School District. She worked from 1986 until her retirement in 2004. In 2001, she was honored to receive the Employee of the Year award from the District.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO