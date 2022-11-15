ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
WIBC.com

Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]

It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Attorney General warns Hoosiers of utility scams

Last Updated on November 16, 2022 by Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. On a monthly basis, many Hoosiers worry about the costs of paying utility bills. Their concerns intensify when the arrival of cold, wintry weather forces them to crank up their furnaces to heat their homes. Attorney...
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
R.A. Heim

Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents

money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE

