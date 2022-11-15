Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal 'hopes to have bigger' family
Jake Gyllenhaal "hopes to have a bigger" family one day. The 41-year-old actor voices patriarch Seacher Clade in new animated movie 'Strange World', and he suggested he would like kids of his own one day because the impact his relatives, both younger and older, have had on his own life.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating 'a few months'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been "dating for a few months" - but are not said to be "exclusive". The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked "smitten".
Matthew Perry's memoir 'has helped a lot of people'
Matthew Perry believes his memoir has "helped" a lot of people. The 53-year-old actor discussed his experiences in Hollywood and his struggles with addiction in his recently-released memoir, and Matthew feels that he's achieved his overarching ambition with 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'.
Pierce Brosnan becomes a grandfather for 4th time
Pierce Brosnan has become a grandfather for the fourth time. The former James Bond star's son Sean and his wife Sanja have welcomed a baby boy named Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan into the world on November 12.
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be 'scary'
Ramona Agruma found it "scary" having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and 'Pitch Perfect' star - who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate - has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
Joan Armatrading admits her biggest accomplishment is not music
Joan Armatrading is prouder of her history degree than her music. The 'Love and Affection' hitmaker loves songwriting and will continue penning new tunes until the day she dies, but she insists the biggest accomplishment of her life is graduating with a BA Honours, which she studied five years for through the Open University and completed in 2001.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr has never seen Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Freddie Prinze Jr has "never" watched an episode of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'. The 46-year-old actor has been married to Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, for 20 years after they started dating in 2000, but he has admitted despite her leading role in the iconic show from 1997 until 2003, he didn't tune in.
Drew Barrymore 'became free of torture' after quitting alcohol
Drew Barrymore became "free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction" after giving up alcohol. The 47-year-old actress has described her decision to quit alcohol as "one of the most liberating things in [her] journey of life".
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and anxiety for not being a football like dad David
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and "a lot of anxiety" for not becoming a famous footballer. The 23-year-old chef - who moved into photography after failing to secure a scholarship with Arsenal Football Club Academy - hasn't tried to follow in his dad David Beckham's footsteps.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'are taking a break'
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly "taking a break" after two years together. The 28-year-old singer and Olivia, 38, are said to have put the breaks on their romance, with an insider saying that the move was a "very amicable decision".
Avril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style
Avril Lavigne "stays true" to her original skater style. The 38-year-old star shot to fame as a teenager in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'I'm With You' and explained that the skater-punk style of clothes she was known for is still present today.
