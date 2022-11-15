Read full article on original website
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
Letter: Kelly Burk, Leesburg
Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg. Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
Virginia’s Draft History SOL’s Raise Questions of Inclusion
NAACP Loudoun Branch President Pastor Michelle C. Thomas held a press conference outside the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration building on Thursday to join the criticism of recent changes proposed for Virginia’s History and Social Science Standards of Learning. Thomas was one of many invited last year to give...
Loudoun Gov’t to Offer Grants to Businesses on Renamed Roads
Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses. Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to...
Lovettsville Council Seeks Lighter Touch on In-town Chicken, Livestock Rules
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday declined to enact a package of regulations proposed by the town’s Planning Commission to allow livestock and fowl within town limits and sent it back to the panel to be made less specific and restrictive. Currently, most areas in town do not allow...
Haire concedes to Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race
Incumbent Steuart Pittman tweeted late Tuesday night that Republican challenger Jessica Haire called him to concede the race.
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge Help for Airport Noise
County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise. As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during...
Design Cabinet Presents Signatures of Loudoun Awards
The Loudoun County Design Cabinet on Tuesday announced the winners of its 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Design Excellence Program, which puts the spotlight on exceptional structures and public spaces. It is the 19th years for the awards program conducted by the volunteer group of architects, planners and engineers seeking to...
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
Photo Gallery: Freeze Your Gizzard 5K and Fun Run
Cole Williamson set the pace in the 20th annual Freeze Your Gizzard race at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park on Saturday morning. Appropriately, the race time temperature was a crispy 28 degrees. The 18-year-old from Mount Airy, MD, completed the 5K course with a time of 16:39, placing first among...
20 Years of Frozen Gizzards: Leesburg Race Tradition Continues Saturday
The Town of Leesburg’s Freeze Your Gizzard race celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday. Each year, the event draws hundreds of runners to Ida Lee Park for a 5K cross country race and one-mile fun run. Participants bring donations to help restock the Loudoun Hunger Relief food pantry as the...
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
High school student killed after being hit by car in crosswalk in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a high school student died Wednesday after a car hit the student as the student was trying to cross the street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The police department said it happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and […]
Roldan Pleads Guilty to 2011 Murder of Missing Ashburn Woman
Eleven years after 21-year-old Bethany Anne Decker was reported missing, investigators closed their case Thursday. During a Nov. 17 Circuit Court hearing, Ronald D. Roldan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 21. He faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison. Roldan was...
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
