ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois General Assembly could tweak Safe-T Act during fall veto session

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMNrc_0jBNDefX00

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday for the fall veto session.

The agenda could include tweaks to the controversial "Safe-T Act."

RELATED | Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid

The law ends the use of cash bail, so defendants don't stay in jail simply because they cannot afford to post bond. But critics said that change will lead to the release of dangerous suspects.

Governor JB Pritzker said a priority of the veto session is to clarify the discretion that judges will have to keep people behind bars.

RELATED: Lawmakers criticize potential financial burden Safe-T Act poses to local governments

The session is the final one for the year and comes after the election which saw Governor Pritzker re-elected and Democrats maintaining supermajorities in both the house and senate.

RELATED | Illinois law eliminating cash bail has some in law enforcement concerned

Comments / 2

Related
wjol.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

Illinois Senate approves divestment in Russia over Ukraine war

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved withdrawing state investments in Russia to protest its nearly nine-month war against Ukraine. Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report. The 50-0 vote on President Don Harmon's legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and...
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Illinois Disbursed More Than $1B In Emergency Rental Assistance

Illinois officials are revealing that more than one-billion-dollars in Emergency Rental Assistance has been disbursed to renters and landlords since 2020. The funding was provided by Congress to the state of Illinois. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands

With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
C. Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map

Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says

If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy