WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
1470 WMBD
VIDEO: Broken pipe sends water gushing in downtown Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Downtown drivers may be well advised to watch out around Jefferson and Hamilton Boulevard as a water main break in the area may create slick conditions. Initial reports came into the WMBD newsroom just before 7 p.m., video from the site of the break. In the video, you can see crews rushing the fix the issue as water rushes out from the underground pipe.
WAND TV
Central Illinois, get ready for some bitterly cold weather
(WAND WEATHER)- It's cold across Central Illinois, but it's going to get colder!. A strong cold front will cross the area this evening and bring in some of the coldest air of the season. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the upper-30s today. Snow showers will develop late this...
25newsnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hamilton Blvd. blocked off near Peoria County Courthouse
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hamilton Boulevard is currently blocked off between Northeast Jefferson and Northeast Adams. This is near the Peoria County Courthouse, and across from Chase Bank. A 25 News crew on scene did notice gushing water coming from the road, and some debris on it as well.
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
1470 WMBD
Ground broken on new East Peoria fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A project that’s been talked about for 30 years in East Peoria, but really put into motion in the last three years, is now about to become reality. Ground has been broken on a $3.5 million new fire station to be located next to Illinois Central College’s East Peoria campus.
1470 WMBD
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Adjusted CityLink schedule for Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public transit in the Peoria area will observe Thanksgiving next week, which involves a pause of service on the holiday itself. Here’s what you need to know. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, buses will run as usual, and the Transit Center Customer Service will operate...
Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions
The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
KFVS12
1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
1470 WMBD
Update: Crews remain on-scene of ISU farm fire
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, the farm’s large 1,000 foot long cow barn, visible from Interstate 55, was reported on fire by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule
Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
Effingham Radio
Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow
Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
WATCH: Peoria vs. Morris high school football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Nov. 19, 2022, Peoria vs. Morris high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media. This story will be updated with the full game shortly.
1470 WMBD
Festival of Lights Parade ushers in the holiday season Saturday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria’s Festival of Lights Parade returns for a 38th year this weekend. It brings thousands of people to Central Illinois. Spectators come from all over the Midwest, even other countries. The Festival of Lights Parade begins at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, stepping off at...
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Central Illinois Proud
Washington looks back at resiliency following tornado 9 years ago
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine years ago Thursday, an EF-4 tornado tore through Washington and left behind devastating damage. Now, the community is looking back at its path to rebuilding. “My son who was home from college saw the tornado through the kitchen window and said we need to...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
