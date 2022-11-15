Read full article on original website
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
Dallas police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault and fired, department says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the department said Friday. The DPD said officer Anthony Heims was arrested on Friday and has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. Police sources say Heims has...
Suspect arrested, faces several charges in deadly police chase that killed Grand Prairie officer
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a police chase that ended in a Grand Prairie police officer’s death has been taken into custody, the department announced Thursday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman has been charged with evading arrest and...
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
Dallas County court building evacuated, closed for the day after reported bomb threat, officials say
DALLAS — The Dallas County courts building was evacuated Friday morning after a report of a bomb threat, officials say. Just after 8:10 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building located in the 100 block of N Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas.
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police
KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
Texas’ fake paper tag problem 'cost a cop his life,' Grand Prairie police chief says
DALLAS — It was 10:45 p.m. Monday. Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai, who had joined the department only 10 months prior, was near the corner of Southwest 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway. Police said he tried to stop a silver Chevy Malibu that had a fake paper tag...
North Texas police departments mourn loss of Grand Prairie officer
DALLAS — Police departments across North Texas are offering their condolences to the Grand Prairie Police Department in the wake of the loss of officer Brandon Paul Tsai. Tsai was killed in a traffic collision with a light pole after pursuing a vehicle with a fake paper license plate.
Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a family-violence assault charge this week, officials announced Friday. Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday. He faces a charge of assault (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. The arrest stemmed...
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County
DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
How did a gun get into a group home for people with intellectual disabilities? Turns out, it’s legal.
After a caretaker was cleared for fatally shooting a 27-year-old man with autism, the man’s father seeks to change state law. Inside a Dallas Police interview room, Murray Msewe finds himself trying to figure out how he ended up there. “Oh my goodness, what did I do?” he cries...
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
Fort Worth man charged with manufacturing, selling 3D-printed gadgets converting guns to machine guns
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth man has been federally charged after he allegedly manufactured and sold thousands of 3D-printed machine gun conversion devices to convert ordinary firearms into fully automatic machine guns. The suspect, Xavier Desean Watson, was charged with possession and transfer of machine guns. A...
Denton County fire chief faces 10 years in prison if convicted after allegedly stealing from department pension fund
PLANO, Texas — A Denton County fire chief, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employees' retirement fund, was arraigned in federal court in Plano on Friday and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Neither Troy Mac Hohenberger, 73, nor his attorney would...
