WFAA

One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX
WFAA

Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police

KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County

DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
DECATUR, TX
WFAA

Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered

DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
DALLAS, TX
