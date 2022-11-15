ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Deputies search for 74-year-old woman missing for weeks in Greenville County

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 74-year-old woman in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Zandra King hasn't been seen since Nov. 1 when she was on Hwy. 414 in Traveler's Rest driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento. The vehicle has a license plate reading TUE195. At that time, she was wearing a white bathrobe.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
UNION, SC
WLOS.com

Man dies after being stabbed, run over in Walmart parking lot; suspect on the loose

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged after passing out with young child in car

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen found shot in Union County

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian identified who was killed on Highway 215

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday on SC 215 near Lukesville Road. Union County Coroner's Office identifies the pedestrian as Johnathon Douglas Davis, 34, from Buffalo. According...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to dumpster fire near Spartanburg Co. business

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews recently responded to a dumpster fire near a business on Thursday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. and found the active fire. According to officials, they were able to knock down...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy