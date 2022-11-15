Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Deputies search for 74-year-old woman missing for weeks in Greenville County
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 74-year-old woman in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Zandra King hasn't been seen since Nov. 1 when she was on Hwy. 414 in Traveler's Rest driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento. The vehicle has a license plate reading TUE195. At that time, she was wearing a white bathrobe.
FOX Carolina
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
WJCL
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in South Carolina. It happened on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School in Laurens County. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Anderson woman reported missing now considered endangered, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman out of Anderson County has been reported missing and is considered endangered, according to deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Andrea S. Freeman was last seen on Nov. 8, in the Veterans Street area of Anderson. According to deputies,...
WLOS.com
Man dies after being stabbed, run over in Walmart parking lot; suspect on the loose
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.
WYFF4.com
Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
WJCL
VIDEO: South Carolina student hit by van on first day of school gets big welcome back
An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a van on the first day of school in South Carolina surprised his classmates and friends this week when he returned to school for a visit. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the first day of school on Aug. 16.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate
Child hit in front of Upstate school.
FOX Carolina
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after passing out with young child in car
Man charged after passing out with young child in car
FOX Carolina
Teen found shot in Union County
Teen found shot in Union County
Man arrested for trafficking nearly 7 pounds of meth in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of meth in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian identified who was killed on Highway 215
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday on SC 215 near Lukesville Road. Union County Coroner's Office identifies the pedestrian as Johnathon Douglas Davis, 34, from Buffalo. According...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to dumpster fire near Spartanburg Co. business
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews recently responded to a dumpster fire near a business on Thursday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. and found the active fire. According to officials, they were able to knock down...
WBTV
Person in custody after York County SWAT team standoff at Lake Wylie apartment complex
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Clover/Lake Wylie area on Thursday night. Deputies said the situation took place around 10 p.m. off Greenwich Drive. Deputies asked people in the complex Village at Lake...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
One found, two others still at large in search for missing teen girls
Investigators with the GCSO are conducting an active search for three female run away juveniles. They were last seen around 7:30 pm at Venice Group Home located on S. Industrial Drive, Simpsonville, Tuesday evening.
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
