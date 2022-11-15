Read full article on original website
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 19
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Officials investigating fire at abandoned Sioux City home
Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned Sioux City house on Saturday morning.
KLEM
Mary Ann Pick
Mary Ann Pick, 70, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Christmas Acres Opens Tonight
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
No slaughterhouse ban leaves South Dakota pork processors going hog wild
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban […]
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KLEM
Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen
Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen, 88 of Kingsley, IA passed away Friday, November. 11, at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, IA. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. A visitation will be. held Tuesday, 5:00 — 7:00...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
kscj.com
1ST LOCAL SNOWFALL LEADS TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THERE WERE OVER 20 ACCIDENTS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE METRO AREA BECAUSE OF THE UNEXPECTED SNOW THAT WE RECEIVED. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS WITH SNOW BACK IN THE FORECAST, IT’S TIME TO BRUSH UP ON YOUR WINTER DRIVING SKILLS:. ICY2 OC………ON THE ICE. :11...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
kiwaradio.com
Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder
Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
KELOLAND TV
Court orders man to stay away from minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
