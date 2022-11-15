ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 19

An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
LE MARS, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

Mary Ann Pick

Mary Ann Pick, 70, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will be a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
MERRILL, IA
KLEM

Christmas Acres Opens Tonight

An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

A cold and snowy week ahead

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KINGSLEY, IA
KLEM

Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen

Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen, 88 of Kingsley, IA passed away Friday, November. 11, at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, IA. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. A visitation will be. held Tuesday, 5:00 — 7:00...
KINGSLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

1ST LOCAL SNOWFALL LEADS TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THERE WERE OVER 20 ACCIDENTS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE METRO AREA BECAUSE OF THE UNEXPECTED SNOW THAT WE RECEIVED. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS WITH SNOW BACK IN THE FORECAST, IT’S TIME TO BRUSH UP ON YOUR WINTER DRIVING SKILLS:. ICY2 OC………ON THE ICE. :11...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder

Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
GALVA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft

ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Court orders man to stay away from minors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy