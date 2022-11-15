ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant

One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy