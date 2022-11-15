ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

The longest nose ever measured a staggering 7.5 inches

By Sinead Butler
 5 days ago

Ever wonder who holds the world record for the longest nose in the world?

Well, we have to go back to the 18th century for this as Thomas Wedders holds the record with a schnozzle that was a whopping 19cm (7.5inches) in size.

On the Guinness World Record website, there is some detail about the three-century record holder as it reads: "There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770's and was a member of a travelling circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long."

During his life, he exhibited his large nose around Yorkshire as a travelling circus performer but wasn't able to be photographed because cameras weren't around in this period.

Though there is a wax reproduction of his head on display located in Ripley's Believe It or Not museum so we have some kind of idea as to what the record-breaking nose would look like.

As per Daily Star an extract describing Thomas’ nose was published The Strand Magazine, Vol. XI, published in 1896.

Here's what they had to say about his nose: "Thus, if noses were ever uniformly exact in representing the importance of the individual, this worthy ought to have amassed all the money in Threadneedle Street and conquered all Europe.

The publication also hinted that Thomas wasn't the brightest person.

’‘But either his chin was too weak or his brow too low, or Nature had so exhausted herself in the task of giving this prodigy a nose as to altogether forget to endow him with brains; or perhaps, the nose crowded out this latter commodity.

"At all events, we are told this Yorkshireman expired, nose and all, as he had lived, in a condition of mind best described as the most abject idiocy."

Other details about Thomas's life are fairly vague but it's widely thought he died in Yorkshire in his early 50s.

Elsewhere, Guinness World Records celebrated the nineteenth annual GWR Day on Thursday (10 November).

Comments / 160

Joseph Roberts
4d ago

I thought Jimmy durante had a big nose. But this guy is truly the king of Rock and Rolla with that big schnozzola. WHERE NOT WORTHY, WHERE NOT WORTHY. Lol 🤣😆👍

Reply(3)
8
Da Bears!
4d ago

I can think of 69 reasons a woman would love this guy.

Reply(14)
66
steve
4d ago

Biden’s nose would not fit in the White House if lying caused it to grow a 1/4 inch per lie

Reply(7)
33
