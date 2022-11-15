Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts

A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.

Bundchen and the two kids were spotted with Valente in Costa Rica. From there, dating rumors started to surround the two. So, what could Brady say about it?

People close to the NFL icon question the Victoria's Secret Angel's vacation with Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor based in Miami, per TMZ. A source from his camp said they're not buying her reason that Valente is only there to train her and her kids.