Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts

 5 days ago

A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.

Gisele BündchenRenan Katayama/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA 2.0

Bundchen and the two kids were spotted with Valente in Costa Rica. From there, dating rumors started to surround the two. So, what could Brady say about it?

People close to the NFL icon question the Victoria's Secret Angel's vacation with Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor based in Miami, per TMZ. A source from his camp said they're not buying her reason that Valente is only there to train her and her kids.

Comments

See2James Carr
4d ago

Brady doesn't care about her just the kids..you can find a weak minded woman like her at walmart!!

11
Debbie Merz
4d ago

can we let this go. there is so much going on in the country and were constantly talking about the Bradys.

5
bigdog
2d ago

She sleeping with a guy that is worth nothing he will get her money she’s not to bright

4
