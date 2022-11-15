ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man found in OH with missing Cleveland girl

By Patty Coller
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland .

According to a police report, officers found 20-year-old Orion Campbell with the teen at a laundromat on W. Broadway in Girard early Sunday morning.

Officers were made aware a few days prior about the missing teen by Cleveland police and that she might be in the Girard area. Police also said Campbell had a warrant issued out of Mahoning County on a rape charge, according to the police report.

When officers approached the laundromat, they say they saw Campbell and the teen inside and also said they saw Campbell put something in his mouth and take a drink.

At first, Campbell gave police a false name but then admitted who he was, the report stated. He told officers that he thought the girl was 18 but “heard that she was a different age” although he didn’t know she was 14, according to the police report.

As the questioning continued, officers said that Campbell became lethargic and vomited. He then told officers that he had taken fentanyl, ecstasy and Percocet, the report stated.

An ambulance arrived and gave Campbell intravenous naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, which was unsuccessful, and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, according to the police report.

When the teen’s mother, who lives locally, was contacted by medics after the teen complained of suffering from a panic attack at the scene, the mother was uncooperative and said, “I’m at work. I really can’t continue this conversation,” and hung up, the report stated.

The teen was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and her father in Cleveland was contacted. He gave permission for the teen to be transported and said he would be there shortly.

A search of the teen’s backpack uncovered a loaded airsoft gun with no orange tip, the report stated.

Police said on Monday that they did not have a current condition on Campbell, but a warrant was issued out of Girard for charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Charges were filed Monday in Girard Municipal Court, but no court dates have been set.

Comments / 9

Cynthia Radosavljevic
4d ago

Shame on "Mom", not even worthy of to be called that name!Hopefully, someone will help this child feel the "love" that she is worth.

Kendrickdk
4d ago

I can't imagine being 14 and I have nobody care about you. it must be living hell.

J Murdock
4d ago

If your parent states that "they're at work and hangs up the phone", after you've been missing for days - there's definitely no love there for that young lady. 😢 💔 They're probably both sick of each other.

