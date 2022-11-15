Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Online public school raises money for holiday food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
WIS-TV
New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South
(AP) - Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
WIS-TV
Report finds vacant teaching jobs in SC now at unprecedented high
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) released its 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report on...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
WIS-TV
New data shows SC educators leaving profession behind, mass shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the the 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report shows South Carolina’s teacher shortage is getting worse. The report found over 1,400 unfilled educator jobs at the start of the 2022 school year, a 39% increase. This is up from 1,000 from the same time last year and more than double from two years ago.
WJCL
High school student in South Carolina expelled after bringing loaded gun to school
A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at a South Carolina high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The student was taken to the...
WIS-TV
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December
(Gray News) - A beauty supply retailer has announced plans to close select stores and distribution centers before the end of the year. Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing about 350 stores starting in December, with most of the retail locations being in the U.S. The retailer also...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
WIS-TV
Wedgefield man charged in shooting, investigators find abused animals in search
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A Wedgefield man is facing multiple charges after a shooting led investigators to abused animals and sex offender violations. Bennie Travis Haynesworth, of Wedgefield is charged with:. Assault and Battery High and AGgravated. Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Possession of a Weapon by...
WAPT
Mississippians will see colder than average temperatures in coming days
JACKSON, Miss. — Temperatures will stay well below average for the next several days. Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper-50s. Rain returns overnight, with temperatures by Tuesday morning in the 40s. Tuesday will turn cooler as clouds will remain...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned. In August, a judge ordered Kemp to testify, but allowed him to delay the testimony until after the November...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
wufe967.com
Georgia man slapped voter and recorded video of polling stations, arrest warrant says
A Georgia man is accused of using his phone to record video of polling machines and also slapping a voter. Jesse Hunt allegedly used his phone to record video of the polling machines on Election Day, and when he was asked to stop, he refused to do so, according to a warrant obtained by FOX 5.
This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State
This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
