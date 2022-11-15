ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIS-TV

Online public school raises money for holiday food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

(AP) - Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies...
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Report finds vacant teaching jobs in SC now at unprecedented high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) released its 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

New data shows SC educators leaving profession behind, mass shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the the 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report shows South Carolina’s teacher shortage is getting worse. The report found over 1,400 unfilled educator jobs at the start of the 2022 school year, a 39% increase. This is up from 1,000 from the same time last year and more than double from two years ago.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
WAPT

Mississippians will see colder than average temperatures in coming days

JACKSON, Miss. — Temperatures will stay well below average for the next several days. Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper-50s. Rain returns overnight, with temperatures by Tuesday morning in the 40s. Tuesday will turn cooler as clouds will remain...
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.

