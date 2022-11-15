Read full article on original website
A Thankful Season
‘Tis the season for giving thanks, and we are grateful to the Boothbay Region YMCA members for their support of the Y. We thank them for their patience during construction, for their enthusiasm about and attendance in our programs, and for being present as members of the Y family. We...
Monday Community Lunch
This Monday’s Community Lunch at Brady’s will be hosted by the Boothbay Region Dart League, On the menu will be a spiral ham (courtesy of Hannaford), home made mac and cheese, smoked pork shoulder, and as always Tancy’s Haddock Chowder. Bring a friend and introduce them to the fellowship and food on Monday at 11:30am.
Still time to bid on Health Center auction items
There are now over 60 wonderful gifts available, with more being added every day. The Boothbay gifts for Boothbay Health Auction to support the Boothbay Region Health Center in downtown Boothbay Harbor will close on Tuesday, November 29th at 8 PM. Until then, you have a rare opportunity to bid on amazing gifts from the Boothbay Region in time for the holidays. To access the online/mobile auction, go to: https://tiny.one/bbhealth.
Big Al donating fireworks for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Bradbury Art and Antiques co-owner Julee Ketelhut made “Big Al” Cohen an offer that was impossible to refuse. Ketelhut offered to make a donation to Help Yourself Shelf food pantry, if he donated fireworks to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Cohen has been a food pantry volunteer for years so Ketelhut knew how to approach him for his contribution. Ketelhut is also a Wiscasset Creative Alliance board member. The group was planning the annual Marketfest set for Dec. 2-4 when the topic of fireworks came up.
Mary Ann Morse
Mary Ann Morse is now resting in peace. She passed away on Nov. 15 at Miles Memorial Hospital. She was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Augusta, Maine to Virgil L. and Ethelyn Gibson Morse. She was also adored by her grandparents, Virgil Sr. and Lydia Morse, where she spent much of her time on the family farm in North Waldoboro, the home of Morse’s Sauerkraut.
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home is Grateful for the Clamshell Quilters’ Donations
Deb Boucher, the Charity Co-ordinator for the Clamshell Quilters contacted Roxanne Andrews, Director of One2One Care, to offer a donation of handquilted placemats for the new “Meals at Home” program. With each new delivery of a home cooked, nutritous meal, the recipient will receive a beautiful, two- sided placemat to keep. “We are delighted and grateful to receive such a lovely gift from this talented group of quilters.”
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor may receive community benefit from wind project
A proposed experimental wind project may result in a community benefit for Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents, as a local residents group is in discussions with project administrator New England Aqua Ventus to provide a gift beneficial to the impacted community. For several months, local residents have discussed a community...
‘Fill cruiser’ for Toys for Tots Dec. 3
Lincoln County Toys for Tots Coordinator Lisa Marr has announced a “fill the cruiser” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ames True Value Supply, Route 1, Wiscasset. Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15; for more information or for...
Area’s ‘social fabric’ needs more fabric!
Tucked into a quiet spot on Southport is “the Nest” where a group of local women come together each week to give their time, their work and their hearts to create beautiful quilts which, like fabric hugs, are given to “anyone who needs one,” explained quilter Angel Ames.
County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
Nov. 19 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 1-15: Nov. 4, Jeffry Spinney, 48, of Alna was arrested for OUI (alcohol), by Officer Nathan Willhoite. Nov. 5, Michael Dickson, 43, of Wiscasset was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Refusing to Sign Criminal Summons, by Willhoite. Nov. 9, Nathan Herald, 33,...
