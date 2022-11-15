Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
brproud.com
Cars cannot cross after Bayou Sorrel swing bridge gets stuck, officials say
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Iberville Parish officials say Bayou Sorrel’s swing bridge is stuck in the open position Friday. The Iberville Parish Council said a DOTD crew is on the way to make repairs. Until repairs are made, vehicles cannot cross. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Vehicle crashes into ditch on Staring, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vehicle that went into a ditch on Staring Lane on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials haven’t released any other information regarding this incident. This...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
wbrz.com
Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
wbrz.com
Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
brproud.com
Man found dead in Baker residence, officials say
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baker Police Department is investigating a death on Friday evening. According to Chief Carl Dunn, officers were called to a residence, where it was believed to have an unresponsive man inside. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Check back for more information...
brproud.com
Body found in woods near Prescott Road, deputies investigate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a body found off of Prescott Rd. on Thursday morning. A man’s body was found in a wooded area near Prescott Rd. and Dickens Dr. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was...
Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18. According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge. Chief Tim...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Livingston Parish, LA
Immerse yourself in the unique combination of Southern charm and modern sophistication at Livingston Parish, Louisiana!. Before it was established in 1832, Livingston Parish was a part of the St. Helena parish, one of the eight "Florida Parishes." The parish was considered part of West Florida, which was under Spanish...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
WAFB.com
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
WAFB.com
Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge, expect delays
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Port Allen Police Department are at the scene of a vehicle accident on the Intracoastal Canal Bridge. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are now open on LA 1 North on the Intracoastal Canal Bridge. Congestion is now 2 miles in length.”
wbrz.com
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
