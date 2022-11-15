Read full article on original website
One hurt in South Memphis shooting, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street near East McLemore at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One man went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect, who the victim knows, […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a Hit and Run crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of New Allen Road and Ridgemont Ave at around 12:40 a.m. A pedestrian is seriously injured in the crash.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
Woman fires shots at MPD officer in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after firing shots at a police officer. At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call near the Raines Station. An MPD officer was on duty and saw a suspicious vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot...
3 suspects in custody after shots fired at MPD officer in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were arrested after shots were fired at a police officer. At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call on E Raines Road and Auburn Road, near the Raines Station. MPD told FOX13 that no one was struck,...
MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
Wanted man for murder arrested for stealing Dodge Charger, guns, among other charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for drugs, guns, and a stolen car. On Jul. 11, a man reported to MPD his Glock 17 handgun was stolen at SpringHill Suites, on New Brunswick Road. On Oct. 17, a woman reported to police that her 2017 Dodge Charger bearing...
One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
Fourth man wanted in connection to murder of Young Dolph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been named in the killing of rapper Young Dolph, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Jermarcus Johnson is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. He is described as 5′7″, 153 pounds, medium complexion, with dreadlocks, police said. Sources...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
City Watch Alert issued for Memphis woman missing since Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. MPD said the family of 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail has not heard from her, and they are concerned for her safety. Vail is 5’7” tall and about...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
Man charged in armed carjacking, robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint. On Nov. 12, a woman told police she met a man in the 4400 block of Knight Arnold to sell him a pair of shoes she had advertised on Facebook, according to an affidavit.
Coworkers remember Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 learned new details Wednesday about a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Winchester Road. Julia Maxwell was a nursing assistant at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. People who knew her are remembering their friend and the life she live. “If you worked...
Woman charged after 17-year-old boy carjacked at work following robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after a teenager was carjacked at his job following an attempted robbery the day before. The incident happened Nov. 8 in front of a home in the 300 block of Sullivan. A 17-year-old boy reported he was sitting in his car, a...
