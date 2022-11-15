Read full article on original website
Bloomberg adviser angered that Dem arrogance, ignorance of crime cost them critical New York seats
Former Mayor Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson slammed Democrats for reckless gerrymandering and ignoring New York's crime rate, thus losing them crucial House races.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Police: Man with ax, sword asked to enter New York Times newsroom
The New York Police Department said officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon after getting a 911 call about a man with a knife.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court
The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
Good News Network
Officials Want to Turn Rikers Island Prison Into a Green Energy Hub
A coalition of groups are envisioning the former jails on Rikers Island as the hub for green energy generation, enough to power 45,000 homes. They also see it as a potential hub of green energy job training, and as a replacement for at least several of New York City’s gas-fired power plants.
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn DA indicts 32 alleged rival gangsters
BROWNSVILLE — Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez made a major announcement on Tuesday when he revealed that his office has charged 32 alleged members of dueling Brownsville gangs with a total of 106 charges that included conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons possession. Gonzalez appeared next to...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
Mayor Adams addresses housing for homeless and low-income families
NEW YORK -- Facing both a housing crisis and a homeless crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of reforms on Monday to help New Yorkers find permanent homes all over the city, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have not welcomed the indigent. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor is going to go after brokers and apartment owners who think it's okay to turn low income New Yorkers away.READ MORE: Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the BronxAdams is not saying the owners of posh Park Avenue apartment buildings have to open their doors to the homeless,...
NYC Medical Examiner's Office employee steals Louis Vuitton purse from deceased person
A New York City Medical Examiner’s Office employee allegedly stole a Louis Vuitton purse from the home of a deceased person he was helping to transport, officials announced Tuesday.
Recreational marijuana sales in Brooklyn, Westchester, elsewhere hit snag
NEW YORK -- As the state prepares for recreational pot sales, it drew up licensing rules that favor in-state applicants.But now a judge says that may be unconstitutional.An expert broke down the legal issues with CBS2's Tony Aiello on Monday.To promote social justice, New York is reserving 150 marijuana dispensary licenses for people negatively impacted by previous prohibitions on pot. Such as some entrepreneurs in the Bronx that CBS2 profiled in August, led by Coss Marte."I was 13 when I was incarcerated for marijuana. To see that today I'm going to possibly open a dispensary where I'll be selling weed...
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
