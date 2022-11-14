Two public meetings to increase traffic flow and improve safety on the Borman Expressway will be held in the Region this week. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking to identify the best solutions through the 80/94 Flexroad study. The public meetings will provide an update on the project, focus on next steps and offer an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with members of the Project Team. The in-person meeting is Wednesday, November 16 at the Purdue Northwest Student Library building in Alumni Hall in Hammond from 5:30 to 7pm. The virtual meeting is available via Microsoft teams at 7pm Thursday November 17. Here is a link for the virtual meeting.

3 DAYS AGO