lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex

Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
VALPARAISO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

LEAP brings welding to La Porte

On November 1, 2022, the first cohort of students began attending a brand new welding program in the City of La Porte. Over the course of the past few years, the demand for certified welders at businesses located in La Porte County has continued to rise. Finally, after a collaborative effort between local stakeholders, this new program was brought to life.
LA PORTE, IN
panoramanow.com

Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana

Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
VALPARAISO, IN
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL
xrock1039.com

Public Meetings for 80/94 Flexroad Project

Two public meetings to increase traffic flow and improve safety on the Borman Expressway will be held in the Region this week. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking to identify the best solutions through the 80/94 Flexroad study. The public meetings will provide an update on the project, focus on next steps and offer an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with members of the Project Team. The in-person meeting is Wednesday, November 16 at the Purdue Northwest Student Library building in Alumni Hall in Hammond from 5:30 to 7pm. The virtual meeting is available via Microsoft teams at 7pm Thursday November 17. Here is a link for the virtual meeting.
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Thrillist

A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago

Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso City Council finalizes new district map

The Valparaiso City Council has finalized its new council districts. After a process that saw six proposals submitted by the public, council members unanimously approved the map drawn up by the council president and vice president with the help of attorney Brian Bosma. Vice President Diana Reed felt the map...
VALPARAISO, IN

