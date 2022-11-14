Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
WISH-TV
Eric Benét to bring concert with Donell Jones to Indiana, new TV show, long-standing career
Serenade is a concert series created by Femme it Forward that features all male performers who come on stage to celebrate women. Each pop-up show features some of the most notable names in hip-hop and R&B, coming together to support women through the power of live music, and one of those performers is R&B and neo-soul singer-songwriter Eric Benét.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
laportecounty.life
LEAP brings welding to La Porte
On November 1, 2022, the first cohort of students began attending a brand new welding program in the City of La Porte. Over the course of the past few years, the demand for certified welders at businesses located in La Porte County has continued to rise. Finally, after a collaborative effort between local stakeholders, this new program was brought to life.
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
panoramanow.com
Winter Lights Festival- Valparaiso Indiana
Porter County Parks & Recreation opened the Winter Lights Drive Thru on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd. in Valparaiso. The Winter Lights Drive Thru is open from Nov 19th – Jan 2nd, 2023 from 5pm – 10pm, free, donations accepted. (note, there is no festival in 2021)
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
xrock1039.com
Public Meetings for 80/94 Flexroad Project
Two public meetings to increase traffic flow and improve safety on the Borman Expressway will be held in the Region this week. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking to identify the best solutions through the 80/94 Flexroad study. The public meetings will provide an update on the project, focus on next steps and offer an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with members of the Project Team. The in-person meeting is Wednesday, November 16 at the Purdue Northwest Student Library building in Alumni Hall in Hammond from 5:30 to 7pm. The virtual meeting is available via Microsoft teams at 7pm Thursday November 17. Here is a link for the virtual meeting.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
Thrillist
A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago
Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso City Council finalizes new district map
The Valparaiso City Council has finalized its new council districts. After a process that saw six proposals submitted by the public, council members unanimously approved the map drawn up by the council president and vice president with the help of attorney Brian Bosma. Vice President Diana Reed felt the map...
